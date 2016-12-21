VIDEO: Faison, Yellowjackets sting Eastern in 20-point win

The senior Yellowjacket finished the game with 27 points and three rebounds as he helped his Gwynn Park team to a 77-57 victory.

“They ran a play for me in the first quarter to get me going and I hit one,” Faison said. “As soon as I hit it, that got me going for the rest of the game. I just started feeling it.”

Faison got off to that good start by going 4-of-5 from three-point range in the first quarter. He went on to finish the quarter with 15 points.

Despite heading into halftime with a 16-point deficit, Eastern guards Devon Johnson and Jerome Johnson did not go down without a fight, as they provided much of the scoring load. Jerome Johnson was the team’s leading scorer, as he finished with 13 points. Percel Mallory was Eastern’s second leading scorer with 12 points and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Darrius Gray was another standout for the Yellowjackets and helped Faison get the ‘W.’ At 6-foot-8, Gray possesses skills to rebound the ball around the rim and to finish strong. He showed that by finishing the game with eight points and five rebounds.

Leading 60-41 in the third quarter, Faison came out of the game and watched as it became the Chris Belton show. Belton scored four back-to-back buckets as he led his team on the court. He finished the game with 16 points and four rebounds.

“Chris Belton is a three-year player in our program and a two-year JV starter,” said Gwynn Park Head Coach Michael Glick. “We know what he is capable of doing and he is having a great senior year all around.”

With only minutes remaining and a 20-plus point lead, Glick emptied his bench and let his reserves finish off the victory against Eastern.

Although Gwynn Park graduated a bunch of seniors from last year’s 24-3 team, Faison was the catalyst and led them in scoring at 15 points-per-game. The leadership role will not change much for him this year.

“Last year’s team was different,” Faison said. “They had a lot of chemistry playing on junior varsity together. This year we have a lot of players from JV, and we are trying to get that bond together and just start to get on a roll with this team.”

Glick stated that the senior star had handled the leadership role well in so many ways.

“Last year he was the first option for us, but other leaders surrounded him,” Glick said. “This year it’s a brand new team and brand new personnel. I think he has handled it well both spiritually and emotionally and we are going to continue to get better as the season goes on.”

Gwynn Park will travel to Montgomery County for a Christmas tournament where it will have a chance to take on some elite teams like Good Counsel, a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference team, along with Magruder and Churchill.

“I think it’s good for us to play against some different styles of play. It will make our players better, getting them prepared for college. Then we will come back in January and get ready for league play,” Glick said.