Residents raise concerns over middle school site

ADELPHI – Residents in the Adelphi Hills neighborhoods want Prince George’s County Public Schools to make good on its promises before building another school in their community.

On Monday, County Councilwoman Deni Taveras hosted a community listening session at Mary Harris Mother Jones Elementary School with Prince George’s County Board of Education Members Dinora Hernandez and Mary Kingston Roche. The purpose of the meeting was to open a discussion with the neighborhood residents about the new middle school scheduled for construction in the plot of forest adjacent to the Mother Jones school.

The meeting brought together members of the Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) capital improvements office, the community police and PGCPS transportation office to talk to the community about their concerns – and the concerns were numerous.

“We want to be able to take all your considerations into consideration, be able to do our best as we go forward with the middle school, taking all your consideration into account, as this is your community,” Hernandez said.

The site for the new middle school was approved earlier this year after the school system held two public meetings about the possible locations.

Lucian Coleman-Musawwir, an acting capital improvements officer, said the sites for the two new middle schools were selected from approximately eight sites that were looked at by the capital improvements office.

“We were first faced with the realization that whatever site we choose, we’re going to have challenges, because this is a land-tight area with saturated growth,” he said. “We looked at 14 sites and we narrowed it down to eight.”

The need for the new schools is based on the growing population in the northern area of the county. Coleman-Musawwir said PGCPS is already facing a nearly 2,500 student overpopulation in the six northern area middle schools and the two new middle schools would likely hold 1,200 each, while PGCPS works on also expanding the current schools.

Many of the residents gathered said they understand the overwhelming need to build a new middle school, but the vast majority did not want to see the school build next to the Mother Jones elementary.

Ann Stoddard, the president of the local community association, said the school system did not keep the promises it made when it decided to build the current elementary school, and said the community has lost faith in PGCPS.

That was a sentiment many residents agreed with, including Kim Cruz, who said her lack of faith extends all the way to the county level.

“I think the bigger problem is not just the lack of faith in the public school system, but in the county,” she said. “If you drove up here in the daytime, you would notice a lot of trash. You would notice the cars parked on the side of the road. You would notice that the neighborhood is going down.”

John Robinson also weighed in on the community trust aspect and said he thinks the school system needs to change how its decisions are made, because to him it seems as if they were made in secret without input from the community.

“The issue is how the decisions are made to site schools and the basic secrecy in that. This decision was made last winter and our citizen’s association only found out about it because of our (state senator) and by then it was already too late,” Robinson said. “This is the problem.”

In addition, community residents brought complaints of flooding, increased trash, illegal activities happening on school grounds, and a rodent infestation they all attribute to the building of the Mother Jones school. They fear those problems will be exacerbated by the building of the new middle school right next door.

One major issue for residents is that the school and neighborhood are on a 100-year floodplain and the neighborhood has suffered from the school building taking forestland that used to buffer the neighborhood from stormwater.

“It doesn’t have to be built here. We’ve saved the woods (before) and guess how we won? Two hearing examiners rejected development based on the 100-year floodplain,” Stoddard said. “That 100-year floodplain is still here and we’re living in it. Our land is saturated.”

This has also contributed to decreased home values and increased out-of-pocket expenses for homeowners who have shelled out upwards of $30,000 to add pumps to their basements to ease the flooding.

Stoddard said that isn’t all the community is upset about, either. The Adelphi Hills community also believes it is on the losing end of a long list of broken promises.

Some of the broken promises Stoddard sees on a daily basis, including the busses running through her neighborhood. She said when PGCPS built Mother Jones, the community was assured the busses would only use Adelphi Road and not cut through the Adelphi Hills neighborhood. That has not been the case.

Other concerned citizens complained about bus drivers bullying them in the streets, honking at stop signs or running them completely and yelling at pedestrians.

Dave Hills, who works in the PGCPS transportation office, said he will conduct a study on the area and make sure bus drivers are following guidelines and not harassing parents.

Taveras, the board members and PGCPS employees all made promises to look further into the issues the neighborhood surrounding Mary Harris Mother Jones has, but Stoddard said that isn’t enough

“We don’t want your apologies, we just don’t want this school,” she said.