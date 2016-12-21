PGCPS probes permanent site for International School at Langley Park

k HYATTSVILLE – Right now, the International School at Langley Park is all portables in the back parking lot of Annapolis Road Academy in Bladensburg, but Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) is looking for a permanent home for the school.

Last week, PGCPS’s capital improvements office held a community meeting at Northwestern High School to provide insight into the possible new home of the school in Langley Park.

The school system is currently only looking at one site to build the International School in Langley Park, adjacent to Langley Park/ McCormick Elementary.

“CASA de Maryland is one of the major partners for the International High School at Langley Park and they really want this school to be in Langley Park,” said Elizabeth Chaisson, a planner with PGCPS, “So we looked at several site outside and they weren’t interested. There are very few sites within the beltway in this area to begin with and we narrowed it down to this.”

Chaisson said there “isn’t a lot of open space” in the northern portion of the county, leaving very few options to place new schools and PGCPS is in the beginning stages of proposing four new schools in addition to the permanent International School.

The space preliminarily selected for the international school, itself, is also rather tight. The site is already home to the existing elementary school and the local community center. It is also across the street from a Boys and Girls club, which the Prince George’s County Memorial Library System is eying for a Langley Park branch.

Parking is also restrictive in the area, with the only lot residing between the elementary school and the recreation center. All of this adds to the obstacles standing in the way of a viable project.

PGCPS hired Waldon Studio Architects to help facilitate a feasibility study into the site and to see if the school system could build a 400-student capacity building that meets state regulations and the needs of the student population.

Ben Scarbro, an architect with Waldon, hosted the presentation on Dec. 14. He provided the public with six different development options to demonstrate that building the high school on the site is possible.

“If you get nothing out of tonight beside one thing, it would be that we think you can fit an international school on this site and it will benefit not only the students and the teachers, but also the community,” Scarbro said.

Three of the plans laid before the community involve demolishing and rebuilding the community center on another area of the property; three do not. Two of the plans would require the high school share athletic facilities with the elementary school, while three would build a new, shared gym and fields with a new rec center.

The new building would be LEED Gold certified and would be Net Zero, meaning it would create the energy it uses by utilizing solar panels and specific design elements, Scarbro said.

Cost for the six plans ranged from $24.1 million for the lowest rated scheme to $39 million for the third-ranked design. Designs were ranked on a number of qualities including accessibility, energy efficiency, adherence to requests including field sizes and amenities, and the amount of parking providing.

The top two ranked plans were rated the same, but differed in cost by approximately $4.2 million. For the three schemes that included demolishing and rebuilding the community center, an additional $9 million was factored into the total, though PGCPS will likely not pay for the center’s rebuilding.

Chaisson emphasized that none of the six plans are set in stone, but merely show that building a school on the tight site is possible.

“There are a lot of different pieces to this. The community center, the library, the parking garage, which is why we tried to come up with enough options so that we could do this without moving the community center, without making a parking garage. We can still get it done, but we need to hear from people,” she said.

The six plans will come before the county board of education on Jan. 19, where the members will determine if the site selected is viable. If the board approves the site, an architect will then be hired to design a school for the site.

For more information on the International High School site visit: http://bit.ly/2hmKtYs.