Fire displaces two dozen people days before Christmas

GREENBELT – Just four days before Christmas, a two-alarm fire at a Greenbelt apartment complex has left more than two dozen families displaced.

The fire was reported around 12:30 a.m. early Wednesday morning in the 7800 block of Hanover Parkway at the Greenbriar Apartment Complex.

Firefighters from Greenbelt, College Park, Berwyn Heights and other surrounding companies arrived on the scene and encountered a fire showing through the roof of a three-story garden-style apartment building.

“I was watching TV when someone pounded on my door yelling get out, the building is on fire,” resident Dan Ford said. “I grabbed my coat and ran out. All I saw was smoke in the hallway.”

Fellow resident Audrey Cochran said she and her family was sleeping.

“My children, my husband and I were sleeping when we heard the fire alarm going off,” she said. “Then we smelled smoke. We got our children up and grabbed our coats and ran out.”

Prince George's County Fire Department spokesperson Mark Brady talked about the situation.

“The fire started in a second-floor unit and extended through the walls to a top floor unit and into the roof area of the building,” Brady said. “We are lucky no one was injured.”

It took more than 50 firefighters about 20 minutes to bring the fire under control, which has left 18 adults, 13 children, seven dogs, four cats and a snake displaced.

Some of the apartments received water damage as well.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation and the total fire loss is estimated at $75,000,” Brady said.