County councilmembers to join COG leadership

WASHINGTON, D.C. – As the region’s leaders gathered to look back on 2016 and gear up for the year ahead, they also chose Prince George’s County leaders to help guide the path forward.

At the Washington Metropolitan Council of Governments (COG) annual meeting, held Dec. 14 at the Marriott hotel at Metro Center in D.C., county council members Derrick Davis and Karen Toles were nominated and confirmed for vice president spots on the COG boards. U.S. Rep-Elect Anthony Brown (D-4) and U.S. Senator-Elect Chris Van Hollen (D), who also have county ties, spoke to the assembled regional leaders about the challenges ahead. All the leaders emphasized the importance of working together to achieve common goals, especially given the uncertainty of what a Trump Administration could mean for the region.

Toles served on the COG corporate board in the past, but this year she was chosen as one of its vice presidents.

“We talk about issues that impact us as a region, and being in leadership on the corporate board gives me a greater audience to be able to do that. And so I’m really thrilled that I was selected,” she said.

Toles will also serve as the chairwoman of COG’s Public Safety and Human Services Committee.

Davis was nominated to serve as a vice president of the COG Board of Directors, and the organization’s board members are expected to approve that nomination on Jan. 11, 2017. He said the nomination was exciting, and he feels this past year as a COG member has prepared him for the new responsibilities.

“From my perspective, in Prince George’s we’ve really been pushing to be a formidable regional partner and I think we’re making strides in that direction,” he said. “Moving this transportation initiative in the right direction over the past year has really been a good place to cut teeth.”

COG is an independent, nonprofit association made up of 300 members from 23 local governments in the region. Its mission is to manage the region’s growth and advocate for communities, transportation systems, the environment and other issues of concern to the entire region. It also serves to foster partnerships between members on those topics. The board of directors is the governing body responsible for setting policy.

COG Executive Director Chuck Bean said the Prince George’s County leaders will be an important part of the organization’s work in 2017.

“COG board members work with other area leaders to develop ideas for shaping stronger communities and a greater region. They use COG as a platform for collaboration and a source of data and expertise to find innovative solutions to our region’s key challenges,” he said. “We are confident Chairman Davis and Councilmember Toles will bring even more value to the Council of Governments as they take on their new leadership roles.”

Toles said as far as she is aware, this is the first time Prince George’s County leaders have held leadership positions on both boards during the same year, and that their inclusion signals to the other entities in the region that the county is eager to collaborate.

“I think that sends a signal to the region that you have Prince George’s County leaders who are engaged and involved in regional issues and improving better relationships across the region,” she said. “It’s saying these are leaders who represent their counties who understand the importance of working together, collaborating, not doing something opposite. And I think that’s where we have to move.”

Davis agreed, saying it represents a shift in the way some perceive the county, especially compared to its neighbors.

“Quite honestly, (the county has) always been a coequal partner, and sometimes it’s not perceived or communicated as a coequal partner,” he said. “If in fact folks thought of Prince George’s County as kind of like the doorstep or some other kind of euphemism with regard to the region, I think they know better now.”

The COG meeting featured several speakers who also emphasized the importance of partnership between COG members, especially given the incoming Trump Administration’s promises to “drain the swamp” and reduce the size of government. The national capital region has a very large percentage of the federal workforce, so it is very sensitive to federal government cuts.

Van Hollen, who lives in Montgomery County but as senator will represent all of Maryland, said COG’s importance in the region is likely to increase after the new president is sworn in.

“The role of COG is more important than ever in a time of transition as we see today after a change election,” he said. “This is when the role of this organization is amplified because we’re coming together, as Republicans, as Democrats, as people who work in all different parts of government, united by the conviction that we need a strong District of Columbia – a strong nation’s capital – and a strong region.”

Brown said the Metro system is one area in particular where the cooperation fostered by COG will be important, with the voices uniting to show the benefit of the system to advocate for policies aimed at improving it.

“It ties in our multi-state region, it ensures our mobility, economic strength, it’s created a lot of transit-oriented, vibrant communities around Metro stations,” he said.

Toles pointed to housing issues as another example. She said Trump’s appointment of neurosurgeon Ben Carson to head the Department of Housing and Urban Development presents added challenges because of his lack of experience.

“When you have someone as the secretary of housing who has no knowledge, zero knowledge about housing issues, what does that mean for us as a region as we have these discussions? It’s going to mean that we’re going to have to collaborate, have to work together, in order to have a stronger region,” she said.