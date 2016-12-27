Christmas comes early for daughter of fallen firefighter

Abigail is the daughter of fallen Prince George's County Fire Department paramedic John “Skillet” Ulmschneider, who was shot and killed in the Line of Duty in April.

Fire Chief Marc Bashoor of the Prince George's County Fire Department, along with Assistant Fire Chief Alan Doubleday, visited Abigail and her mother Dawn on Friday. Abigail received a number of gifts, including a doll, a doll house as well as other gifts from Bashoor and Doubleday.

“I know this Christmas is hard for Abigail and Dawn without Skillet, so we are trying to bring a little enjoyment to them,” Bashoor said.

Ulmschneider was the 42nd firefighter to die in the Line of Duty in the county.

“Around 7:30 p.m. that April night, paramedic ambulance 823 from the Forestville Volunteer Fire Department and engine 827 from the Morningside Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 5000 block of Sharon Road to check on the welfare of a resident after an individual was unable to contact his relative,” said Deputy Fire Chief Benjamin Barksdale of the Prince George's County Fire Department. “When our units arrived on the scene they were unable to make contact with the person inside the house. At that point firefighters, along with the individual who called the fire department, tried to enter home. As they were entering the house, the individual inside the house began firing at them.”

Ulmschneider was shot and transported to Southern Maryland Trauma Center in Clinton, where he was later pronounced dead.