Laurel boys pick up first win of the season

The guard play of Laurel’s Mekhi Small and Antone Matthews overshadowed his performance, and the Spartans found a way to get the 52-44 victory over Chaplegate on Dec. 22 in a boys' basketball matchup. The win is Laurel’s first of the season.

“They had a little bit of fight today,” said Laurel Head Coach Torrence Oxendine. “They faced a lot of adversity. Hats off to Chapelgate, they were well prepared for this game. We had some good guard play today, and we rebounded better than I thought, and that was a plus for us.”

The game was even for the duration of the first quarter, with the score knotted at 10 at the end of the opening frame. Small got off to a hot start as he connected on a couple of tough jumpers for his team. He finished the night with a game-high of 18 points.

“We just played together as a family and we hit shots today,” Small said. “My coach and my teammates gave me confidence in this game and I just came in and knocked them down.”

Chapelgate’s star of the game was the 6-foot-7 Murphy, who finished tied for a team-high with 13 points and nine rebounds. Fellow senior guard Cliff McEachin also had 13 points and finished with six rebounds.

Murphy is a big-time prospect in Maryland and holds an offer from Old Dominion and interest from the University of Washington. He was a dominant force inside the paint the entire game, connected on some good looks at the rim and putbacks for second chance scoring opportunities.

With 54 seconds left in the second quarter, Oxendine was screaming “get two (shots) for one,” in which Laurel hit its shot and saw Chapelgate come down and miss. That left the ball in the hands of Laurel’s senior guard Tyler Sterling, who ended up going to the line and connected on both free throws to send his team into the half with a 26-21 lead.

Coming out of the halftime break, Matthews, who was the second leading scorer for his team with 13 points, made a lot of plays. He displayed his ability to pass the ball well in half court sets for easy shots and created shots at the rim as well.

“Antone and Mekhi are both from last year’s team,” Oxendine said. “We expect Antone to run the show and get everybody involved. Mekhi is a knockdown shooter. We want him to hit a lot of shots this year. We are counting on these two to lead the team this year.”

Closing out the third quarter, Laurel led 36-34 over Chapelgate behind a buzzer beater from Ke’Shon Hill-Kearney, who finished with eight points and three rebounds.

At the same time, Cliff McEachin began to heat up for Chapelgate. He was efficient at attacking the rim, and when fouled, converted at the line regularly. McEachin finished with 13 points and six rebounds.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Chapelgate had possession and went right to Murphy in the post. Murphy finished with a sweet post move at the rim for an and-one basket. Murphy could not finish at the charity stripe, however.

Murphy’s basket, which tied the game at 36, would be his only points of the final quarter. The highly touted prospect sat out for six minutes, thencame back in at the two-minute mark. By this time, the Spartans had a 46-42 lead over the Yellowjackets.

With a minute remaining in the game, Small and Matthews converted on some layups to extend Laurel’s lead and solidify the win over Chapelgate, 52-44.

Coming off the break, Laurel will take on the defending state champion Eleanor Roosevelt on Jan. 3 at home. Oxendine described Eleanor Roosevelt as having great guard play every year.

“Of course Roosevelt is the defending state champs, and Coach O’Connell is a great coach,” Oxendine said. “His staff is always well prepared, they are well coached, they are always disciplined and always play sound fundamental basketball.

“Our hope is that we play sound fundamental basketball too and slow them down.”