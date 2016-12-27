Four Redskins named to Pro Bowl, three chosen as alternates

LANDOVER – The National Football League announced that Washington Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, tight end Jordan Reed, guard Brandon Scherff and tackle Trent Williams have all been selected to the 2017 Pro Bowl.

The annual contest of the NFL's best will take place Jan. 29 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

Wide receiver and kick return specialist Jamison Crowder, quarterback Kirk Cousins and cornerback Josh Norman were also selected as alternates.

The Redskins’ four selections are the most for the team since 2012 (five). With the selections this year, the Redskins have now had at least one Pro Bowl player for 23 straight seasons. The only year Washington did not have a Pro Bowler in the game’s history was 1993.

Kerrigan is a Pro Bowler for the first time since 2012 and has started all 94 regular season games since being drafted in 2011. The former Boilermaker tallied 11 sacks and two forced fumbles this season.

Reed is lauded as one of the best tight ends in the NFL, but this will be the first time he has received Pro Bowl honors in his career. Reed joins the company of Chris Cooley, Stephen Alexander, Jean Fugett and Jerry Smith as the only Redskins’ tight ends to earn a Pro Bowl nod since its induction in 1950. Reed is responsible for 243 receptions, 2,562 yards and 19 touchdowns thus far.

Scherff’s selection is the first of his career, and he will join Williams, who notched his fifth career selection. The tandem of Scherff and Williams will mark the first time the Redskins have had multiple offensive linemen in the Pro Bowl since 1991 (tackle Jim Lachey and guard Mark Schlereth).

Scherff has started all 30 regular season games since being selected with the fifth overall pick in 2015.