Lady Terps can't keep up with No. 1 UConn, fall 87-71

COLLEGE PARK – The Maryland Women's Basketball team was undefeated and had beaten its opponents by an average of 36.6 points-per-game coming into Thursday night’s matchup with No. 1 UConn.

The opportunity to face top-ranked Connecticut before the NCAA tournament was a chance to see how the Lady Terps matched up against the best team in the nation.

Maryland attempted every strategy in its arsenal to keep the Huskies within range and got within five points by the end of the first half. However, that would be the closest the Terps would get the rest of the night.

UConn exploded after halftime, going on a 14-0 run to extend its lead to 19. As Maryland looked poised to make a fourth quarter comeback, the Huskies was able to execute game-defining plays and held on for the 87-81 win in front of a sold-out crowd of 17,950 at the XFINITY Center.

Five players finished in double-figures with sophomore guards Katie Lou Samuelson and junior Kia Nurse leading the Huskies (12-0) with 23 and 19 points, respectively. Their play resulted in the team’s 87th consecutive victory.

“When we needed a shot, we got one. When we needed a stop, we got one,” Connecticut Head Coach Geno Auriemma said. “Given the circumstances and given how the game played out, with all the issues that we had, this is probably the best win we have had up to this point.”

Samuelson, who was battling a stomach virus during the game, converted a four-point play during the third quarter run after getting fouled during a three-point attempt. As the ball sank into the basket, her teammates rushed to embrace their emotional teammate.

The response came after Maryland (12-1) completed a 7-0 run early in the second half, outscoring Connecticut 19-16. Freshmen Destiny Slocum and Kaila Charles carried the load offensively for Maryland as senior Shatori Walker-Kimbrough struggled with her shooting touch.

Maryland Head Coach Brenda Frese was impressed by Slocum’s control of the offense, as she finished with 23 points – just two points shy of her career-high.

“Age is just a number and class means nothing,” Frese said about Slocum. “Everyone got to witness what makes her so special. She just has it. She is poised beyond her years. Her spirit, her energy, she's never going to quit, and that is contagious.”

“My coach is really patient with me,” Slocum said. “She would say something very motivating, and as a freshman, that is really good for me.”

Maryland senior center Brionna Jones was boxed out of the paint for the majority of the game by Connecticut's Gabby Williams and Napheesa Collier. She was unable to penetrate the post, get points in the paint or collect rebounds. Also, Jones got into early foul trouble, limiting her to only 19 minutes.

Auriemma expressed concern with containing her during the week leading up to the game. Jones, who is averaging 17.5 points-per-game this season, scored 24 points and nabbed seven rebounds when the Huskies defeated Maryland last year, 83-73, at Madison Square Garden.

“We don’t have anybody who can defend her one-on-one. When she gets to her spot, there is nothing you can do about it,” Auriemma said. “The only advantage we had was if Naphessa and Gabby made her come away from the basket. We can get her moving more and maybe get her in foul trouble. As far as playing defense against her and stopping her, that took a bunch of players, and I felt we did a great job.”

The Lady Terps did not go quietly in the fourth, going on a 13-5 run to bring the sold-out crowd to its feet. Jones finally broke free, scoring eight of her final 19 points during the stretch. The lead was cut down to five after Slocum threw a no-look pass to a wide open Brianna Frasier under the basket for the layup.

However, UConn did not lose focus and continued to score as Maryland attempted to close the gap. Four points by senior Guard Saniya Chong in the last minute, including a three-pointer with 40 seconds remaining, silenced the crowd and ended Maryland’s opportunity for a comeback victory.