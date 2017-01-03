Southeast D.C. man dies from complications from 2006 shooting in Oxon Hill

OXON HILL – The county’s homicide unit was recently informed that 29-year-old Maurice Benton of Stevens Road in Southeast, D.C. died at a hospital from injuries he suffered in a 2006 shooting that occurred in Oxon Hill.

On July 29, just before 11 p.m., police and fire units from the county responded to the 1300 block of Southern Avenue along the county/D.C. line for a report of a shooting.

When units arrived on the scene they discovered Benton and two additional victims inside an apartment suffering from gunshot wounds. They were all taken to the hospital.

An autopsy determined the cause of death was complications from the injuries he sustained from the shooting. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Detectives are still working to identify a suspect(s) and motive in this case.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the homicide unit at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).