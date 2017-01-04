Delegate priorities for the new year

With the Maryland General Assembly session opening on Jan. 11, The Sentinel reached out to all the members of the Prince George’s County House Delegation to talk about their priorities for 2017. This is the first part of a series.

Del. Tawanna Gaines (D-22)

Assistant Majority Floor Leader, Vice Chair of Appropriations Committee

Delegate Gaines’ priorities include:

- Make sure that the capital funding for the Purple Line remains intact.

- Make sure that the funding secured last year for the new regional medical center remains as it should be. “I've been working on this for 10 years and we're almost at the end.”

- Secure capital funding for other projects throughout the state.

Delegate Gaines’ wish list for the new year:

- Prevent the Hogan Administration from rolling back environmental regulations that they have threatened to change.

- Continue to work on cleaning up the Chesapeake Bay.

Del. Jimmy Tarlau (D-47A)

Delegate Tarlau’s priorities include:

- Finding revenue for the state to prevent cut backs in services; is putting forward three separate bills he believes will bring the state $100 million: freeze the estate tax level, close the “nowhere income” tax loophole, and close tax loopholes for hedge funds.

- Crafting a response to the Trump Administration’s anticipated rollback of Barack Obama’s regulations.

- Prevent presidential nominees who do not release tax returns from appearing on a Maryland ballot.

- Special elections to fill vacancies in the legislature, allowing appointments to last only until the next national election.

Delegate Tarlau’s wish list for the new year:

- A good paid sick leave bill.

- Freeze the estate tax and create revenues for the state.

Del. Carlo Sanchez (D-47B)

Secretary, Maryland Legislative Latino Caucus

Delegate Sanchez’s priorities include:

- Major reform on the cash bail system that was worked on during the summer; plans to work on this in the Judiciary Committee.

- A solid paid family sick leave bill; last year the bill did not pass the Senate. He believes the governor’s proposed bill doesn’t go far enough.

- Address the state revenue shortfall to make sure county/state operations continue without cuts in service.

- Keep an eye on Every Student Succeeds Act implementation and how it addresses English Language Learners to prevent negative impact on county schools.

Delgate Sanchez’s wish list for the new year:

- Raising the minimum wage

- Passing paid family sick leave

- Passing some sort of tax relief

- Fully funding Maryland public school systems

Del. Erek Barron (D-24)

Delegate Barron’s priorities include:

- Protecting children from abuse: "There's a number of things this state doesn't do that just about every other state in the union does." Examples are more reporting requirements and criminal penalties for not reporting.

- Improving cybersecurity.

- Behavioral health - more money and other supports for people who are severely mentally ill, rather than just jail.

Delgate Barron’s wish list for the new year:

-Bail reform: "People shouldn't be in jail because they are poor" and can't pay the fees, nor should dangerous people be out of jail because they have money.

-Build on 2016 bill to do more to address the opiod crisis and skyrocketing numbers of overdose deaths.