Sen. Barbara Mikulski, officials reflect on her legacy

SEABROOK – Although short in stature, U.S. Sen. Barbara Mikulski leaves a tall, and large, legacy in her wake as she retires after 30 years in the Senate.

Mikulski, Maryland’s 4-foot-11 senior senator, announced last year that she would not seek re-election in 2016. Her term officially ended with the swearing-in of Chris Van Hollen as her successor on Jan. 3.

First elected in 1986, she made history as the first woman elected to the Senate without a husband or father who had served in high political office. In 2010, she became the longest-serving female senator and on March 17, 2012, the longest-serving female member of Congress in history.

Mikulski acknowledged that achievement during her summing-up speech on the Senate floor last month. She said her commitment to helping the communities she represents is the secret to her success.

“I have the high privilege of being the longest serving woman in congressional history. But I say it is not how long you serve but how well you serve,” she said. “For those who know me and have been to rallies and so on, they know that I say, ‘I am here to work on the macro issues and I am here to work on the macaroni and cheese issues’ – to work on the big picture, to make sure that the people’s day-to-day needs were converted into public policy or, while we are working on public policy, to try to help our communities.”

Mikulski was the chair of the powerful Senate Appropriations committee from 2012 to 2015 and then the committee’s ranking minority member from 2015 to 2017.

Prince George’s County has held a special place in her heart during her time in office. When she was honored at the county’s Women’s History Month Luncheon this March, she said the support she received here has been solid since the beginning.

“I know the support that I got, consistently and personally. Over 180,000 people in Prince George’s County gave me not only their vote, but it was an act of confidence, an act in trust,” she said then. “I want you to know I’ll never forget you.”

One of her last acts in Congress was directly related to the county: shepherding a continuing resolution through her committee which eventually passed both houses on Dec. 12. The resolution funds government operations, and Mikulski also fought for and secured an additional $255 million toward the construction of a new, fully-consolidated FBI headquarters. Two Prince George’s County sites are among the final three contenders to be the home of the project. Last fiscal year, she got $390 million approved for the project. About half the headquarters’ total cost is now secured.

County Executive Rushern Baker, III lauded Mikulski for her hard work on the FBI funding.

“I want to express my sincerest appreciation to and utmost respect for Sen. Barbara Mikulski for her relentless determination to secure full funding for a consolidated FBI headquarters,” he said in a statement. “Because of today’s announcement and her other Herculean efforts on this project over the last four years, Prince George’s County and the state of Maryland are closer than ever in achieving this $2 billion dollar project and 11,000 jobs.”

Her colleagues in the legislature also took time to praise her accomplishments. Van Hollen used his last statement on the House of Representatives floor to comment on her accomplishments.

“Long before the last Star Wars movie came out, I said, ‘when Sen. Mikulski’s with you, the force is with you,’” Van Hollen said. “And Sen. Mikulski has been a powerful force for good in Maryland and throughout the nation. She’s been a fierce fighter for American workers, for our veterans, our seniors and people from all walks of life.”

Van Hollen also mentioned that the first bill signed into law by President Barack Obama, the Lilly Ledbetter Law, was authored by Mikulski.

Metro General Manager Paul Weidefeld also offered thanks to Mikulski for supporting the transit system throughout her time in office.

“I would just like to take time to thank Sen. Barbara Mikulski for her 30 years of service, obviously, but really, she’s been one of the strongest supporters of Metro over the years, and I think we owe her a great debt of gratitude for everything that she’s done and we wish her all the best,” he said at the Dec. 15 board of directors meeting.

Rep. Steny Hoyer, who served with Mikulski in the House for six years, also offered praise for her accomplishments.

“For nearly 40 years, Sen. Barbara Mikulski has been a powerful voice for the people of Maryland. From her work to clean up the Chesapeake Bay and broaden our exploration of space and science, to her efforts to raise the minimum wage and pass the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act, Sen. Mikulski has left an indelible mark on millions of Marylanders,” he said in a statement. “In addition to these efforts, she was the first Marylander to chair the Appropriations Committee, which greatly benefited our state.”

He said moving forward, he and the rest of Maryland’s delegation will continue the work she began.

Mikulski, in her summing up speech, said for her, the future will include more learning and service.

“So when I wrap up and people say, ‘well, what do you think you are going to do, Barb?’ I will say my plan is not a job description but a life description,” she said. “Every day I am going to learn something new. Every day I am going to give something back. Every day I am going to do something where I keep an old friend or make a new one. I want to thank God that I live in the United States of America, which enabled me to do this.”