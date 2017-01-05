GREENBELT – Two Prince George’s County Liquor Board officials and two county business owners face criminal charges for a bribery conspiracy, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office for the District of Maryland.

The office said Thursday that Commissioner Anuj Sud of Hyattsville and Director of the Prince George’s County Board of License Commissioners David Dae Sok Son of Bowie, and business owners Young Jung Paig of Beltsville and Shin Ja Lee of Landover are accused of allegedly paying and soliciting cash bribes to state and local officials.

“The defendants allegedly paid cash bribes to state and local officials in Prince George’s County in return for favorable action concerning liquor licenses,” said U.S. Attorney Rod J. Rosenstein. “Our government is not supposed to work that way.”

The charges were announced by Rosenstein, Special Agent in Charge Gordon B. Johnson of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Baltimore Field Office; Special Agent in Charge Thomas Jankowski of the Internal Revenue Service - Criminal Investigation, Washington, D.C. Field Office; and Chief Hank Stawinski of the Prince George’s County Police Department.

“Public corruption is a betrayal of trust and erodes the very core of the government's purpose to serve the people,” Johnson said.

The announcements came after law enforcement raids that morning on the Basil Court offices of the Board of License Commissioners and on two liquor stores, Central Avenue Restaurant & Liquor Store in Seat Pleasant and Palmer Liquors in Landover. The U.S. Attorney’s office said Paig is the owner of the Seat Pleasant store and Lee the owner of the Landover store.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, the alleged bribes ranged in amounts from $1,000 to $4,000 and were paid over the course of several years.

“From 2012 to 2013, Son facilitated three bribe payments to an elected official, for assistance in moving the source’s business to Prince George’s County, and to obtain county grants controlled by the elected official,” the office said in a release.

Other bribes were allegedly made in 2015, intended to ensure elected officials would vote in favor of a “Sunday Sales Bill” allowing up to 100 permits for liquor sales on Sundays in Prince George’s County.

“On April 22, 2015, after the passage of the bill, Son arranged a lunch with the elected official, with Paig and Lee. During the lunch, Son told the elected official to meet Paig in the men’s bathroom,” the release said. “In the men’s bathroom, Paig handed the elected official an envelope containing a total of $4,000 cash.”

This article will be updated after a press conference on the case, scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 5.

If convicted, all four men face up to five years in prison for conspiracy and a maximum of 10 years’ jailtime for the bribery charges. There initial court appearances were set for today.