LANDOVER – Almost seven years to the day after he was appointed fire chief of the Prince George's County Fire Department, Marc Bashoor announced his retirement from the department at a press conference on Friday.

Just hours after being sworn in as county executive in January 2010, Rushern Baker, III appointed Bashoor the 12th fire chief of the county’s fire department.

“Today is a happy occasion and a sad occasion,” Baker said. “When I came into office I had to make some important decisions and one of those important decisions was to find the right person to head our fire/EMS department. After meeting with Marc, I knew he was the right person, so that why it's sad to see him retire.”

In 1981, Bashoor was hired by the county and rose to the rank of lieutenant colonel before he retired in 2005 to become Director of Homeland Security for Mineral County, West Virginia.

During his term as fire chief, Bashoor served as the 2015-16 Chairman of the Metro Washington Council of Government Fire Chiefs Committee. He was also a member of the National Capital Region Planning Council, as well a member of the Maryland METRO chiefs.

He said he plans to move to Florida after serving his last day on March 1.

“It's time to move on,” Bashoor said. “We have done a lot, a lot more than anyone ever thought we could do. Leaving on a high note is something important to me. I am leaving the department in good hands.”

Baker announced that Deputy Fire Chief Benjamin Barksdale will be the acting chief.

In 2011, Barksdale retired as assistant fire chief of the Arlington County Fire Department to become assistant fire chief of the Prince George's County Fire Department.

“It's a bitter sweet day,” Barksdale said. “With Chief Bashoor retiring, who has done a lot of great things, it's going to allow me the opportunity to try to accomplish some of the things he did not have the opportunity to do.”