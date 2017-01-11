Third annual 30x30 Select Combine to take place in March

WASHINGTON, D.C. – This year’s 30x30 Select Combine will be held on Mar. 18, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Calvin Coolidge High School.

The 30x30 Select is a combine that features some of the top high school basketball players in the area who come together and play against each other in front of college coaches and scouts.

“The 30x30 is an event that serves two purposes,” said Ricky Goings, the founder of the combine and Everyone Deserves A Shot. “First is to provide exposure opportunities for underrated players in the DMV. The next is to be a networking platform between high school, AAU and college coaches.”

The first 30x30 Select Combine was three years ago at Bladensburg High School and was a huge success. It featured a lot of athletes who had the potential to play at the next level. Former Eleanor Roosevelt High School guard Oladoyin Fadojutimi made his college commitment to Franklin Pierce University just days after the event.

Former Suitland guard Donnell Graham won MVP honors in 2015 after knocking down the game-winning shot to give his team a record of 4-0 to win the championship. Other accolades also went out to former Harrisburg Area Community College star A.B. Camara and Medaille College guard Kirk Hawkins for defensive honors in 2015.

Current University of Maryland - Baltimore County guard and Bowie native Ishmail Jabbie, who is a 2015 30x30 select champion, was a coach for Team Grey during the 2016 event and spoke about his experiences with Goings and the 30x30 Select Combine.

“I just want to give back,” Jabbie said. “It’s a great event to play in, and I had fun coaching. I just told my team last year to rebound and get the ball out despite our size, and they played hard and played defense, and we had success in it. I had lots of fun.”

Last year’s 30x30 Select event came with more promises. Team White, with MVP Mike Speight, defeated Team Black, 105-101. Speight, who plays at Dr. Henry A. Wise, Jr. finished with 50 points and eight rebounds, while Anacostia’s Alvin Cox finished with 29 points and nine rebounds for Team White.

For Team Black, the story was Xavier University commit and former Eleanor Roosevelt star Naji Marshall, who had a 51-point, 14-rebound performance for Team Black. MVP honors went to Central High School guard Trent Dixon, who finished with 32 points, five rebounds and five assists for Team Black.

Dixon made a name for himself at the combine with his performance. He averaged 29 points-per-game in four games, led his team to the championship, won MVP honors, and received an offer from Franklin Pierce University just a few days after the event. Dixon as since committed there.

“It was really a good event,” Dixon said. “Great competition everywhere and I’m just looking forward to this year’s event.”

This year’s event should be just as magical. Somepotential standouts are former MVP Dixon, Sherif Kenney from Rock Creek Christian, Donovann Toatley from Riverdale Baptist and Tim Jones from Central High School.

The event is a platform for kids to boost their recruitment status and have a day of competing against the best talent in the DMV – all under one roof.

“I expect some of the underrated kids in the area to go toe-to-toe with some of the well-known kids. This is a platform to make a name for yourself going into your next school year or your freshman year in college,” Goings said. “It’s just another chance to show some college coaches what they can do. Most importantly, I invite their high school and AAU coaches so that some productive networking can take place on behalf of their kids. College basketball is all about who you know, and why not create another place to build these type of relationships?”