Baysox Notebook: Players preparing over the winter

BOWIE – Several players who spent time with the Bowie Baysox in 2016 are playing baseball during the winter, including pitcher Jayson Aquino, who remained on the Orioles’ 40-man roster as of Jan. 1.

Many players often use the winter leagues to sharpen their skills, and that’s what Baysox Assistant General Manager Phil Wrye said this group probably is doing.

“Some guys are trying to work on some things, whether it’s due to an injury they had during the season, they are just trying to stay sharp, or, this year, getting ready for the (World Baseball Classic),” Wrye said. “It’s also a good way to show what you’ve got to the eyes of the scouts.”

Aquino will attend the team’s major league camp in February after playing with Bowie for most of 2016. He went 5-10 with a 3.90 ERA in 20 games – 19 of which were starts – as the left-hander pitched 115 1/3 innings overall.

During the winter, Aquino pitched for Toros del Este in the Dominican League. He had a 0-1 record with a 2.57 ERA in 12 relief appearances, throwing a total of seven innings. The pitcher also is the only one of this group that’s on Baltimore’s 40-man roster.

Garabez Rosa played for the Gigantes del Cibao in that same league. Through last Thursday, he’d played in 47 games and had a .224 average with no homers and 12 RBI.

Rosa is Bowie’s all-time leader in games (466) and hits (488) and played with the Baysox for parts of the last four seasons. The Orioles resigned him to a minor league free agent deal recently, and he could be with Bowie again.

Outfielder Henry Urrutia played in eight games for Charros de Jalisco in the Mexican Pacific League. He had a .185 average in eight games there after splitting the season between Bowie and Triple-A Norfolk.

Outfielder Quincy Latimore won’t be coming back to Bowie, as he signed a minor league deal with the Detroit Tigers. He’s done very well in the Mexican League, belting 12 homers with 43 RBI in 53 games with Mayos de Navojoa – along with a .244 batting average. Latimore played the whole 2016 season with Bowie.

Pitcher Jason Stoffel pitched for Leones del Escogido in the Dominican League, where he’s been 0-1 with a 3.52 ERA in nine relief appearances. He also won’t be back after signing a minor league deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The hurler pitched with Bowie and Norfolk in 2016.

Catcher Austin Wynns also played in the Dominican League, who hit .259 in 17 games with one homer and six RBI with Toros del Este. He played a part of 2016 with Bowie and four games with the Baysox the previous season.

Happy Anniversary

Wrye also mentioned that the team is working on plans to celebrate its 25th season in 2017. The Baysox started to play in 1993 in Baltimore while a stadium was constructed in Bowie. They officially moved there the following year.

Prince George's Stadium didn’t open until June of 1994, as weather issues delayed construction. The Baysox played some home games at College Park, Navy and Frederick before opening their new home on June 16.

Still, 2017 marks the 25th season of the Baysox’s existence, and Wrye said they’re still working on celebration plans. The details for what they’ll do are not finished yet, but it could involve the wearing of alternative/retro jerseys at times.

Wrye said that more information would be coming in the weeks ahead.

“We’re excited to celebrate our 25th anniversary season, which also marks our 25th year of being the Orioles’ AA affiliate,” Wrye said. “We’re hoping to reconnect with some of our former players and to bring them back to the ballpark this year and just to have a celebration of being in this community for 25 years.”