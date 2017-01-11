Hyattsville city council debates animal waste ordinance

HYATTSVILLE – New regulations on how residents deal with Fido’s waste may be on the horizon for the Hyattsville community as the city council debates a new ordinance regarding pet waste.

At the last council meeting of 2016, Mayor Candace Hollingsworth brought an idea before the council to improve the city’s code language regarding pet waste and its disposal. At that meeting, members of the council questioned if the revision would be necessary, as some believed the issue was already covered in city code.

Hollingsworth said city staff reanalyzed the need and brought it back before the council at Jan. 9 meeting.

“Last meeting we were a little bit unprepared for the discussion about this and staff went back to see if it was necessary, if everything that was intended in the motion was covered in the existing chapter of the Hyattsville charter and code, and it was staff’s recommendation to bring this back to the council,” Hollingsworth said.

The wording and stated fees for violating the ordinance are not finalized and were not officially passed at the meeting, but a theoretical, or example, bill was set before the council for analysis.

The example ordinance, based on examples from other municipalities, states that its purpose is to “establish requirements for the proper disposal of pet solid waste” in the city for purposes of protecting public health.

It specifies pet owners must “immediately and properly” dispose of their animal’s solid defecations on any property not owned by the pet owner. Owners who have disability assistance animals are exempt from this.

“As we launch a citywide effort to address litter, we should also make an effort to address the proper disposal of pet waste. This ordinance is intended to provide residents with clear regulations for what Hyattsville considers necessary to maintain clean, healthy, and safe communities,” the ordinance’s agenda report reads.

The city’s code compliance department would theoretically deal with violations of this clause and violators could face a fine of up to $100.

Although the ordinance idea itself was up for discussion on the council’s action agenda, several members of the council focused on the placement of the revision. Currently the city code includes two separate chapters, 52 and 65, where the new ordinance could potentially fit.

Chapter 52 deals specifically with pet ownership and what is expected from owners in terms of care, treatment, confinement and in instances of public nuisance. Chapter 65 deals with health and sanitation in the city.

City Administrator Tracey Nicholson said no matter the placement, the ordinance would fall under one chapter and be cross-referenced in the other.

However, Councilman Patrick Paschall said he did not understand the need to add a new provision, and other council members urged for clarity and a reduction in conflicts between the two chapters.

“It’s a question of both redundancy and clarity,” Paschall said. “Why add a different section some 13 chapters later in the code that is confusing to the average reader?”

The councilman said he would prefer to rewrite Chapter 52 and put “all animal related provisions in the same section of the law.”

Hyattsville’s new City Attorney E.I. Cornbrooks IV said there are some legal questions regarding placing code compliance issues in Chapter 52, as there are issues within the chapter that fall under the purview of animal control and not the city’s code compliance.

“I wish this was like a hazing joke, because this is kind of ridiculous, but unfortunately it is not,” Pashcall said. “We’re arguing about a theoretical. Let’s look at an actual piece of legislation.”