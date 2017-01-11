ANNAPOLIS – State delegate Michael Vaughn has resigned his seat in the Maryland General Assembly.

Vaughn, a Democrat representing the 24th District, announced his resignation in a two-sentence letter dated Jan. 10, citing “ongoing health challenges” over “the past few years.”

“It has been an honor to serve in the House with you and represent the great people of the 24th District in Prince George’s County,” Vaughn wrote to Senate President Thomas V. "Mike" Miller.

Vaughn had been unanimously elected the second vice chair of the Prince George’s County House delegation and served as one of the deputy majority whips for the Democratic Party. He has served on the Economic Matters Committee since 2003, including as chair of its business regulation subcommittee beginning in 2007. Prior assignments include Economic Matters’ alcoholic beverages subcommittee from 2003-2010.

Vaughn’s letter makes no reference to the FBI’s investigation into a bribery conspiracy that U.S. attorneys have said involves at least one sitting delegate.

A court affidavit says an elected official on the Economic Matters Committee was allegedly paid a cash bribe to vote in favor of a “Sunday Sales Bill” allowing additional liquor sales in Prince George’s County, and speak with a colleague about also voting yes. Vaughn was the only Prince George’s County delegate on that committee to vote in favor of the bill, General Assembly records show.

However, no investigator or other official involved with the case has linked Vaughn to the case.

Vaughn’s now-open House of Delegates seat will be filled by Governor Larry Hogan with a candidate selected by the Prince George’s County Democratic Central Committee. Their next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 17.

This story will be updated if more information is made available.