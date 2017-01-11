UPPER MARLBORO – Literacy is the bread and butter of education and Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) is looking to continue the small gains it sees thanks to a renewed effort in improving student literacy.

In September 2015, the Prince George’s County Board of Education hosted a work session on the school system’s literacy plan, where PGCPS publically stated its desire to “emphasize rigorous literacy instruction.”

During the first work session of 2017, on Jan. 5, the board of education received an update on how the literacy plan has panned out so far and what else the school system wants to see in the coming years.

Monica Goldson, a deputy superintendent at PGCPS, said the school system is working under a strategic plan, their “road map” to ensure students are ready for college and careers. That plan has five strategic areas for the school system to address.

“(This) is one of the five strategies underneath academic excellence, which emphasizes rigorous literacy instruction,” Goldson said.

In previous years, PGCPS has said literacy is more than reading and writing, defining it as the “ability to read, write, speak, listen and use numeracy.” Under the strategic plan, the school system has put in place certain goals and benchmarks to analyze literacy growth and has invested in literacy and math coaches in low-performing schools.

Over the course of a year, PGCPS saw a significant increase in Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers (PARCC) scores based on grade classes, especially in students who received fours and fives on the test. A three is considered a passing score for the PARCC assessment.

In grades three, four, six through eight, and 10, students increased to a four or five score in the English/language arts assessments by an average of 2.2 percentage points. The highest increase was in grade seven with a 4.3 percentage point increase.

PGCPS also saw its students significantly increase their PARCC math scores as well. For grades three through six, eight, and in Algebra 1, students averaged a 3.5 percentage point increase. The highest increase was an impressive eight-point increase in grade three.

Additionally, school system-wide students’ mean score for writing on the PSAT stayed consistent while mean SAT math scores increased by two points.

However, the literacy road is not all facing upward. The school system has also seen some decreases in scores and outcomes.

During the work session, board members and school staff analyzed data provided, and many noticed the shortfalls the school system faces.

In grade five, students tested at a one-percentage point decrease over the previous year in English. Grade seven made a significant backtrack in math, falling by more than 8 percentage points while Algebra 2 students scored 5.6 percentage points lower. Mean SAT scores in critical reading and writing decreased by four and two points, respectively. PSAT scores in math and reading both decreased by one point.

Judy White, with PGCPS, said to improve literacy the school system has to look to its core, which is three elements: the students, the teachers and the content.

White said each is equally important in improving literacy in the school system, emphasizing if the school system changes one aspect, they must analyze and change all three.

“We know that in anything we do, we want to make sure that we’re looking at data. We want to make sure that once we look at data, we’re really establishing what’s going on and we come up with a great question… to examine,” White said.

The board of education members raised several questions about the statistics they analyzed and the information their received during the presentation. Several members questioned specific decreases and lauded specific increases. Many wondered how differences in grades contribute to the testing outcomes and if specific grade levels put different emphasis on certain subject.

Boardmember Beverly Anderson, who has advocated heavily for increased math and reading coaches in schools, wanted to know what more the school system can do to prepare its students and increase literacy.

“What do we have to do to move the needle? What kind of measures can we put in place, and can we integrate those measures into the instructional situation, so we don’t have to take time off and wait for the end of the year?” she said. “It would be helpful to see where we got in two months, four months.”

Boardmember Edward Burroughs, III, also questioned what more could be done, asking if there should be more learning coaches in the lowest performing schools. During the presentation, it was stated that 12 new math and literacy coaches would cost around $1 million, and Burroughs pondered if more money should be invested sooner.

“Why are we only adding six math coaches and six reading coaches? Why shouldn’t we scale more rapidly if it’s that effective? Why not put them in all our lowest performing schools, at minimum,” he said.

District 9 Boardmember Sonya Williams also provided input, saying if there were defined benchmarks to show how the policies and practices PGCPS undertakes are working and that the changes are successful, the board would be more inclined to fund them.

“We can implement this program further, if we know for sure based on your expectations compared to where you are this year versus next year. If we know that you expect to increase 5 percent and you meet that, we will dump all the money that we possibly can,” Williams said.