Shooting near Suitland High
SUITLAND - Multiple sources, including The Sentinel's Jim Davis, have reported a shooting near Suitland High School.
Fire Chief Marc Bashoor said on Twitter that it is NOT an active shooter situation, however one person was shot. The fire department is treating the victim and the injury is believed to be non-life-threatening.
Preliminary information suggests the shooting happened off school grounds after two students walked across the street to an apartment complex and got into an argument. The school is currently on lockdown as police search the premises for the shooter.
More information as it becomes available.
Friday, 13 January 2017 17:41
