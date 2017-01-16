DeMatha grads selected in first round of MLS SuperDraft

SEABROOK – Former DeMatha soccer stars Jacori Hayes and Chris Odoi-Atsem have begun their professional soccer journey after being drafted in the first round of the Major League Soccer SuperDraft in Los Angeles, Calif. on Jan 13.

Local club D.C. United choose Odoi-Atsem with the 12th overall pick while Supporter Shield winners FC Dallas choose Hayes with the 18th pick. Both players were predicted to be selected within the first 10 picks, but trades and surprising combine performances moved other players in front of them.

Before making their pick, United took a timeout during the proceedings. The Washington Post reported that United mulled over a trade offer from their rivals, the New York Red Bulls, before choosing the former University of Maryland star.

The young right-fullback will provide extra depth for the defense, most likely backing up All-Star defender Sean Franklin, who re-signed with the club during the offseason. After his selection, a relived Odoi-Astem thanked his friends, family, coaches, teammates and Prince George’s County for supporting his dreams for playing pro soccer.

“My main goal right now is to make sure they won’t regret this decision at all,” Odoi-Astem said. “Not even for a minute."

Hayes, a former Wake Forest attacking-midfielder, was chosen by Dallas, who had the most regular season points and won the U.S. Open Cup last year. Their performances granted them a birth into the CONCACAF Champions League, a tournament filled with title-winning teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

The extra amount of matches will provide Hayes opportunities for playing time with one of the league’s best teams.

“I already have a lot of friends already in MLS and its one of those things where you say, ‘when is my time going to come,’” Hayes said prior to the SuperDraft. “It is exciting that you are about to be a professional and it is something you have worked so hard for years and to see that in a few weeks, that you are going to be on a professional team in preseason, is exciting.”