Baysox Notebook: Team searches for naming rights partner

BOWIE – The Bowie Baysox have started searching for a naming rights partner for Prince George’s Stadium, the building’s name since it opened in 1994.

This year is the franchise’s 25th year of operation. The team played in Baltimore’s old Memorial Stadium in 1993 and a few other places during the first part of the following season, before beginning play at its current home.

Prince George’s Stadium has always kept its original name ever since its opening, however the team is now looking to offer the naming rights for economic reasons.

“We’re probably one of the last vestiges of not allowing naming rights,” Baysox General Manager Brian Shallcross said. “The idea is that the revenue generated will (help) the county and the Baysox.”

Shallcross said the team has a few leads already and have had a few “conversations” with potential partners, but nothing has solidified yet. The team recently stated that it would be a multi-year deal.

Shallcross doubts a deal will come to fruition until the start of the 2017 season.

“I think it’s a long shot,” Shallcross said. “These things take time, but we’re hopeful.”

There have been some projects to improve the stadium since it opened. The team did a full-field replacement six years ago and added a pair of video boards as well.

“We believe this is a great opportunity to form a partnership that will encourage economic growth and community development in the region,” said Baysox President Ken Young. “This investment partnership will be crucial to our future here in central Maryland. Our hope is to join with another established brand with an area presence to help achieve mutually beneficial goals.”

The Baysox compete in the Eastern League as the Double-A affiliate of the Orioles and has remained the affiliate since starting play 24 years ago. At present, the Orioles have a four-year Player Development Contract with the Baysox which extends through the 2018 season.

HELPING OUT

The Baysox said in a recent statement that the team’s Louie’s Holiday Hope Project was able to give aid to 16 needy families during the holiday season.

The team combined with the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department, the Bowie Police Department and Bowie Youth & Family Services to give things such as winter coats, food and water to various families who needed it.

During the program, the fire department contributed food boxes while the police department helped out with donated toys given out to individual families. The team itself also did things to help families nominated by people who knew of their situations.

“We’ve done it for a number of years, and it’s a great way to give back to the local community and help out those in need at the holiday time,” said Baysox Assistant General Manager Phil Wrye. “It’s a real cool program, and we really enjoy it.”

IT IS STILL WINTER, BUT…

Baseball season is still about three months away, but here’s a reminder as to what’s coming up at the beginning of Bowie’s season.

The Baysox start the year on the road, but its first home game is going to be on Thursday, April 13, at 6:35 p.m. versus the Washington Nationals’ Double-A affiliate, the Harrisburg Senators. They’ll play four games against the Senators before taking on Richmond three times.

Bowie’s season opens with seven games on the road as the team visits Akron and Erie.