Capitol Christian Academy’s Miles commits to Claflin University

Miles was a Gatorade Player of the Year last year at Gwynn Park High School and averaged 14.2 points and 7.4 rebounds-per-game. He is now doing a prep year at Capitol Christian, where his statistical efforts have increased since day one.

“The difference from high school to prep is the pace of the game and size,” Miles said. “I went prep to get myself ready for college and pick up offers in the process.”

Miles currently averages 20 points and eight rebounds-per-game for Capitol Christian. Last year, he helped lead Gwynn Park to a record of 24-3, and now has Capitol Christian Academy off to a great start at 21-3.

“Prep has helped me a lot,” Miles said. “It has gotten more schools to notice me and what I am capable of doing on the court and it helped thus far by having more schools interested and willing to offer me a scholarship.”

On Jan. 11, Miles committed to Claflin University and should make a significant contribution to the university.

“What made me commit is just simple. It was the surroundings. They just made me feel welcomed to be there,” he said.

Miles did not have any other scholarship offers, but several schools were showing interest, such as West Chester, Lincoln Memorial, University of the District of Columbia, George Mason, Morgan State and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

“The recruitment process was a good chance to see a lot of schools’ campuses and what the college life was like for me,” Miles said. “It was also a good opportunity to see the teams and see where I could fit in. In college I see myself being a shooting guard or a small forward at Claflin.”

Capitol Christian Academy Head Coach Chuck Thompson raved about Miles’ attributes.

“Miles is a complete basketball player. He’s very explosive and plays hard on both ends of the floor, and all of his accomplishments show off his hard work,” Thompson said. “He has a never-quit mindset. He will bring that explosiveness to Claflin. He comes to play every night, and he is a steal for them.”

Capitol Christian guard and Bowie State commit Justin Route likened Miles to Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson, as bringing that athleticism to the team.

“Playing with Isaiah is just great," Route said. “He does all the dirty work that the team needs, hustles, and is always around the ball. He will be a great addition to Claflin.”