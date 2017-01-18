Delegate priorities for the new year

With the Maryland General Assembly session opening on Jan. 11, The Sentinel reached out to all the members of the Prince George’s County House Delegation to talk about their priorities for 2017. This is the second part of a series.

Delegate Angel’s priorities include:

- Add online harassment and malicious destruction of property to the family code so victims can get a protective order more easily.

- Create provisions for a “Zone of Danger” in child abuse law: if an incident of domestic violence occurs when a child is in the house, the child is in a "Zone of Danger" and the perpetrator can be charged with an additional crime.

- Bring more mental health services to schools to help screen kids, get them diagnoses and therapy.

Delegate Angel’s wish list for the new year:

- Make progress on bail reform/find solutions to the problem.

- Ensure the most-needed programs such as social services and after-school programs do not get cut during the budget process.

- Shore up the state's protections against detrimental federal policies, provide funding for the Affordable Care Act exchanges, Planned Parenthood, and others.

Delegate Peña-Melnyk’s priorities include:

- Take a hard look at the opioid epidemic by requiring doctors to seek training to use a specific medication used to treat addiction not currently used in Maryland.

- Closely watch the impact of the incoming presidential administration on healthcare and the Maryland Health Exchange.

- Prescription drug affordability.

- Studying the effectiveness of translating state testing to see if there is a disparity regarding Latinos.

Delegate Peña-Melnyk’s wish list for the new year:

- A veto override on a previous bill requiring electricity providers to increase renewable energy sources by 25 percent by the year 2020 that Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed.

- Ban on fracking.

- Address the revenue shortfall to pass a balanced budget “without painful cuts.”