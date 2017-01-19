VIDEO: Charles Carroll Boys' Middle School basketball team wins 2017 county championship

LARGO – Charles Carroll Middle School star Willie Rivera finished with 29 points in his team's win over Walker Mill Middle School Wednesday night in the Prince George's County Middle School Championship at Largo High School.

Thanks to Rivera’s contributions, along with Isiad Martinez’s 22 points, Charles Carroll won, 72-60.

“I couldn’t have done it without my team,” said the seventh grade big man. “They were pushing me harder and harder to score. I was looking to help them and we came out champions.”

Walker Mill took an early 9-7 lead before Charles Carroll used its first timeout. With Elijah Williams' exceptional shooting and Darius Fox being a force on the boards for second chance points, Walker Mill had early success.

However, Rivera got things going as he got some good looks at the rim. Teammate Demantra Jamison connected on two huge back-to-back and-one possessions to give Charles Carroll an 18-17 advantage.

Martinez produced around the rim as Charles Carroll ran specific plays for him on all of its inbound plays. He converted them into points to help exploit Walker Mill.

Still, Walker Mill found itself on top at the end of the first half, 34-28. Isaiah Hallman capped off the first half by converting on an easy transition layup going into the locker room. Hallman finished with 16 points.

It then became the Rivera show following halftime. He came out knocking down his first three baskets and had conversions at the free-throw line as well.

“I just told Willie to stay calm and get the job done at halftime,” Charles Carroll Head Coach Le’Sheldon Dunbar said. “He got the job done and helped us get out of here with the victory. We are going to look to build off of this and get better for next year and look to defend the title.”

Charles Carroll took a 45-40 lead following stellar defensive plays from point guard Jeremiah Jamison. Jamison stole the ball on back-to-back possessions and converted them into points on the other end.

With four minutes left in the game, Charles Carroll had a comfortable 59-53 lead. Rivera had the ball in his hands looking to score, and when he could not convert, Martinez had his back and cleaned up the play with the finish. Both players combined for 51 points in the game.

Dunbar emptied his bench with 20 seconds remaining and let his other players finish out the game as they secured the 72-60 championship win.

“We came out a little slow in the game, but my emphasis was to tell my players to do their job at the halftime. In the second half we came out and made some adjustments to sustain the victory," Dunbar said.

Rivera said the challenge for him next year is to push his team every day to get better and better. Rivera does not know what high school he will be attending as the crowd was filled with many high school coaches from DeMatha, Parkdale, Dr. Henry A. Wise, Jr., Bladensburg and more.