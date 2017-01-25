Dr. Henry A. Wise, Jr. finishes as the top school from Prince George’s County at annual Winter Blitz

SPRINGDALE – Head Coach Avery Tooley and the Dr. Henry A. Wise, Jr. Pumas placed second overall at the 17th annual Winter Blitz wrestling tournament.

The blitz was held at Charles H. Flowers High School from Jan. 13 – 14, and was the first time the Pumas placed in the overall top three. Woodrow Wilson High School, out of Northwest D.C., finished in the top spot.

“Overall I thought we did pretty well,” Tooley said. “We saw some areas where we need to work on, but I was pleased in general with my team’s performance.”

The Pumas had four finalists win first place and two others finish in third place. Will Jackson (106), Romeo Gilmore (138), Victor Garrett (160) and Nick Threat (170) were the four winners. The third-place finalists were Paul Henry (120) and Francis Hawkins (152).

The Pumas faced several different schools, including Watkins Mill, Gwynn Park and Woodrow Wilson. Gilmore had a chance to face one of Flowers’ wrestlers in a rematch from Jan. 11, when the two teams faced off in a dual meet that the Pumas ultimately won, 49-27.

“We have been working really hard this season on developing a winning culture and improving our expectations,” Tooley said. “Placing well at the blitz was a big step in the right direction. Both the team and the coaching staff were excited about it, although we know that there is a lot more left this season and that’s just a small step on a long road.”

Two of the first-place finalists, Threat and Garrett, were the biggest wrestlers in terms of weight class, weighing in between 160 and 170 pounds. The duo leads the Pumas’ charge this season, as both are 11-0. Tooley said they have made significant improvements from last season.

“Both of these guys have been really pushing themselves this season, but in particular, working on their takedowns. It shows, as they have had much success so far at 11-0,” he said.

Threat credits all his success to the team’s training in practice, along with a positive mindset heading into each match. Threat said everybody on the team comes in ready to fight every day.

“The event was different compared to the last four years,” Threat said. “Everyone on our team is excited to wrestle and it’s just a good team vibe. It really helped our success at the blitz.”

Garrett, who lost in the second round last year at the blitz, said he came in and was ready for war.

“This year’s Winter Blitz at Flowers versus last year was like day and night,” Garrett said. “I did not perform well at all last year. I was a scrub. I did not care for any of the other teammates and we were just not that good.

“This year I came in with newly-found brothers ready to work, so I just did what I had to do to stand proudly. My leadership on this team is what it is. We must train hard, study and win. Sometimes we get out of line and I have to be the voice of reason, but we are standing strong this year.”