Roosevelt girls defeat Suitland, stay undefeated in league play

GREENBELT – The Eleanor Roosevelt (11-3, 9-0) girls’ basketball squad faced no obstacles on the road to remaining unbeaten in league play Thursday night, as the Lady Raiders bested the Suitland Rams 73-40.

Senior Octavia Wilson (23 points) and junior Nia Scott (18 points) combined to score 41 points, which accounted for more than half of Roosevelt’s points. For the Rams, junior Jahnaya Peterson led the way with 13 points, while senior Deana Monroe added 10 points.

The Raiders led for the entirety of the first half, but it was a close game plagued by an inordinate amount of turnovers. Roosevelt took a 34-21 lead into the half, but Head Coach Delton Fuller said that working on turnovers is something that his team needs to do moving forward.

“We started sloppy the last game against Flowers,” Fuller said. “It’s something we’ve got to work on; taking care of the ball. The first thing I said before the game is the ball is the goal, which they know means to keep our turnovers down. I told them we should easily be up by 30 at halftime between missed layups and missed free throws. We just didn’t play well.”

Roosevelt missed layups and clean looks from behind the arc, but its defense came through against a Rams team looking to spoil its perfect league record.

After a sloppy first half, the Raiders cleaned up their play and started to play better basketball. Scott and Wilson took over and dominated in the paint.

The Rams (8-4, 3-4) tried to play catch up, but could not stop the scoring duo. After taking a 56-25 lead into the third quarter, the Raiders were confident they would put the game away.

“For some reason, in the third quarter we always seem to turn things around, but we have to do a better job because when we get down the road, face better competitors, that’ll kill us,” Fuller said.

In the fourth quarter, Fuller cleared the bench and a majority of the remainder of Roosevelt’s points came from the charity stripe. Leah Mayo, Jasmine Johnson and Dallas Salva combined for nine free throws to help the Raiders win, 73-40.

With the win, Roosevelt moves to 11-3 and is now a perfect 9-0 on the season in league play. The Raiders seem to be the team to beat, and Fuller would agree.

“I always tell them that our school is the team to beat, so you’ve always got an X on your back every night. You just come ready to play basketball,” Fuller said.

For Fuller, one thing is certain: keeping this team motivated is the long-term goal.

“Our goal is to get to states and just win it. If we played like that, like we played tonight, we'd probably come up short," Fuller said.