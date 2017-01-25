Falcons beat Clippers, remain undefeated at 11-0

OXON HILL – Central High School senior guard Trent Dixon finished with 27 points during Thursday night’s boys' basketball game and helped the Falcons come away with an 85-64 win over the Oxon Hill Clippers.

“When I was open I just shot the ball,” said Dixon, whose team improved to 11-0 with the victory. “When the pass needed to be made, I made it, and we just did what we had to do to stay undefeated tonight.”

Falcons point guard, senior Tim Jones, took control early by picking up some steals and converting them into easy layups. Jones was the team’s second-leading scorer with 21 points and, largely because of him, the Falcons led 22-19 after the first quarter.

“I think I played well tonight. My team put me in positions where I could be successful, so I credit a lot to them,” Jones said.

Central went on a 7-0 run when Javani Brown got some easy looks at the rim and made stellar plays to create his own shot. Brown finished with 17 points and made his presence felt.

Oxon Hill tried to make a statement in the final seconds of the first half as freshman guard Mike Sumner got to the rim and was fouled for an and-one play right before the buzzer sounded. Still, Central went into the half with a 38-29 lead over the Clippers.

The Falcons’ zone defense set the tone at the start of the second half as Brown and Jones caused numerous turnovers in the backcourt and converted them on the other end.

Sumner got hot for Oxon Hill and made some tough shots from mid-range. He finished with 17 points in the game and was the Clippers' leading scorer.

Unfortunately for the Clippers, Dixon went on a shooting spree at the end of the third and knocked down three consecutive three-pointers before Central Head Coach Lawrence Pugh emptied his bench.

“They did well tonight. They listened, played with discipline, and they attacked the rim,” Pugh said. “They rotated well on defense and shot the ball well tonight.

“We had four players in double-figures with 14, 21, 27, 17 (points), so that’s not bad at all. Tonight’s game was tough, the team paid attention to the film, and I broke down the notes and sent it to them.”

Pugh then talked about his team competing in a Morgan State University showcase over the weekend.

“I always prepare my kids for what is coming in the playoffs,” Pugh said. “If we get past our first round in the playoffs, of course, we are going to have to go to Baltimore and take on a Baltimore school. We went up to Baltimore so we can get used to the officials, the crowd and the environment, as well as the travel. We were just getting our bodies and mindsets adjusted.”

Coming back from the basketball academy, Central will take on the second ranked team in its conference, Frederick Douglass, on Tuesday. Last year, Douglass defeated Central by 20 points.

“It’s a new year and it’s going to be a good game,” Pugh said. “We will see them Tuesday."