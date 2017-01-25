Prince George’s County teams dominate DMV Classic

LARGO – Prince George’s County showed off its high school basketball dominance, winning all four of its DMV Tip-Off Classic games against some of the best teams in the area.

Frederick Douglass, Bladensburg, Bowie and Eleanor Roosevelt claimed victories in the one-day tournament at Riverdale Baptist High School.

Dr. Henry A. Wise, Jr. (9-0) was scheduled to play against Rock Creek Christian Academy in a battle of two undefeated teams as the headliner to end the day, however, as warmups began, condensation and wet spots began to spread on one side of the court. Organizers opened up the doors and emergency exits to combat the humidity in the gym while scrubbing down the court with warmup towels and jackets.

“You would like to think that you can consistently wipe it up and play through it,” Wise Head Coach Robert Garner said. “But if someone really gets hurt, you are talking about a liability (issue). So I thought the best thing to do, along with the head coach of Rock Creek (Chris Cole), was not play the game.”

After a 10-minute delay, referees and both coaching staffs determined that the conditions were unsafe to play.

“We just found out over the loud speaker, like everyone else,” Wise senior guard Michael Speight said about the players’ reaction to the cancelation. “Hopefully, they can reschedule and we get to play them.”

Garner announced the game will be moved to Feb. 11 on a neutral site that will be announced in the upcoming week. Fans that were in attendance were given tickets to attend the rescheduled event once a venue has been secured.

“It’s still going to be on, the heavyweight match,” Garner said. “And I am sure both sides, and our kids, are disappointed that it didn’t happen, but God has a unique way of overseeing everything. Perhaps the game didn’t take place because someone could have gotten hurt.”

In the final matchup of the afternoon, junior guard Barly Kanu scored a team-high 20 points to help Roosevelt (10-3) defeat H.D. Woodson, 67-65. The teams traded lead changes until late in the fourth quarter as Woodson was given two technical fouls in under a minute. One of the technicals was for having six players on the court.

Roosevelt took advantage, converting three of four free throws and going on a quick scoring run. Senior guard Augustine Okafor sunk a fast-break three-pointer with 45 seconds remaining to push the Raiders’ lead to seven points and out of reach of their district foes.

Later, senior guard Quinton Drayton scored a game-high 19 points as Bowie held on to beat McKinley Tech, 59-40. McKinley Tech was a last-minute replacement as Potomac High (Md.) could not attend the makeup date due to a prior scheduled contest against Patterson (Balt.), according to event organizer and Director of DC Premier Basketball, Damon Handon.

Bladensburg’s Daniel Oladapo continued to impress basketball observers by scoring 20 points and collecting 15 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season. He assisted the Mustangs to a 53-41 victory over Good Counsel. The Falcons only scored 16 points after halftime.

To kick off the classic, Douglass (11-1) claimed victory over Thurgood Marshall, 69-61, improving its winning streak to 10 games.

In its fifth year, the tournament has become one of the premier basketball tournaments in the area, Handon said. This is the second attempt to complete this season’s classic as ice storms and bad weather on Dec. 17 forced the event to be rescheduled.

The tournament has become a marquee date for players to get recruited by college coaches and seen by larger crowds. Maryland Men’s Basketball Head Coach Mark Turgeon was in attendance with his staff, watching possible recruits. St. Mary’s College of Maryland was also present.

“It gives the kids a chance to get some exposure,” Handon said. “You have all the games in one location and fan support was good. The kids competed hard so I thought that it was a success.”