Environment, transportation top priorities in Hyattsville

HYATTSVILLE – Although Hyattsville’s first work session of the year focused on councilmember’s desires for next year’s budget, the meeting ended up being more of a lecture on council proceeding.

The Hyattsville City Council tackled a number of issues in the three-and-a-half hour meeting. Among desires for funds to continue in the Council of Governments, make compliances to the Americans with Disabilities Act and needs for safety improvements, the most talked-about topics were environmental and sustainable improvements and studies into transportation options.

Councilman Patrick Paschall made several environment-related requests on behalf of the environmental committee for which he is the council liaison.

Requests included $10,000 for a gas lawn mower trade-in, $7,500 for an incentive program to encourage residents to remove ivy currently growing vertically, $1,000 for a speaker series on climate change, and $5,000 to incentivize native tree planting.

Almost all of the council members said they would be supportive of the requests as long as the city department of public works head, Lesley Riddle, did not see them as an undue burden.

“I would probably like to take a hard look at these,” Riddle said. “To see what they actually entail. Additionally I’d like to meet with the environmental committee, to talk through what their thoughts are.”

Riddle said the staff would support the planting of trees on private property, saying it is an “important initiative,” but she was unsure of the strain it would have on her department or if all of the requests are realistic.

Councilman Kevin Ward raised the idea of a low-cost after-care program at one of the local elementary schools that would be at no cost to the city.

“The budget ask is $100,000, that we put that aside for it in the idea that we make it all back,” Ward said, explaining how enrollment fees would cover salaries.

His proposal includes a launch site of Hyattsville Elementary, but he said we would be willing to have it at Edward Felegy Elementary, where some council members think there is a greater need.

Ward said the project would be at no cost to the city because the money spent on the program for salaries and the building utility fee would be paid back in enrollment fees. He said the program could even bring in revenue.

However, Councilwoman Ruth Ann Frazier adamantly opposed the notion that the program would be at no cost to the city, since human resources and payroll would have to do work to ensure the program ran.

“You can’t sit there and say it’s not going to cost the city anything. I think it’s a good program, don’t get me wrong,” she said. “But don’t sit there and tell me it’s not going to cost the city anything.”

She also insisted the after-school care program would require a nurse, despite Ward saying it would not.

The city’s mayor, Candace Hollingsworth, made several requests as well. Those requests included allocating funds for an AmeriCorps Vista mentorship program, for COG membership fees and to facilitate a partnership with the Neighborhood Design Center to re-imagine Magruder Park.

“My personal opinion is that we could elevate the profile of the park and increase the amenities,” Hollingsworth said.

Other requests during the meeting included funding for ADA adherence projects in certain areas in the city, money for a senior meals program and money to conduct various feasibility studies.

One of those studies, suggested by Councilman Edouard Haba, is to gauge the possibility of a circulator in the city to connect the municipality’s three commerce areas: The Arts District, Prince George’s Plaza and West Hyattsville.

Although Haba’s request only focused on a circulator, the mayor and others on the council said they would rather see a comprehensive study of the current bussing and transportation options, to see if there are shortfalls in the current system.

Hollingsworth and Assistant City Administrator Jim Chandler said such a study could be used to lobby the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority and the county to make more efficient routes.

However, the actual budget requests could not hold a candle to what was perhaps the biggest story of the night: the growing tension between council members. This tension arose over council policy and what is expected of council members when they make budget requests.

Paschall particularly aimed his thoughts on the matter toward Councilman Joseph Solomon, who had submitted his budget requests without description or supporting documentation. Solomon’s requests also did not have a specific monetary asking, but were instead laid out as the councilman’s priorities.

“All they are is seemingly random words put together with no cogency to them, no dollar amount and no clear direction around what we would be supporting or not supporting,” Paschall said.

This discussion led to Paschall making a motion to “remove” Solomon’s items from the agenda, though he later clarified that he could only move to table them, since the agenda was already passed at the beginning of the meeting.

Although Paschall’s motion did have support from other members of the council, including Bart Lawrence and Ward, the motion ultimately failed.

The city’s mayor then gave Solomon 60 seconds per request to explain each item.

Paschall also took issue with Solomon’s proposal, that Paschall interpreted to mean the city would pay the costs of a road improvement needed on a state road with the possibility of the State Highway Administration reimbursing them.

The same tone was struck later in the meeting when Paschall noted that he didn’t feel Haba’s requests should be in the budget discussion either, as they were not attached to a monetary value.

Haba had requested that funds be designated to see if it is feasible to build a community center at Heurich Park, a site that is owned by the Maryland-National Capital Parks and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC).

While Haba said he understood that the land is owned by M-NCPPC and a community center would likely be their responsibility, he said he wanted to set aside money if any costs arose in the process of staff talking to the commission about the possibility of a center.

Despite heavy discussion, almost all the proposals were moved along for the Feb. 1 meeting agenda.