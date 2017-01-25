Board of education policies create flash point in meeting

UPPER MARLBORO – Hours into its Jan. 19 meeting, the Prince George’s County Board of Education found itself in a stalemate over proposed board policies that cleaned up language and suggested increase communication between board and school staff.

With three members of the board absent from the meeting and a group determined to see the policies fail, every motion involving the new proposed policies failed.

During the meeting, Boardmember Sonya Williams asked for five specific policies in a list of more than 20 new and altered policies to be tabled until the next meeting.

“I wanted to have an opportunity to ask further questions on these specifically and provide alternate verbiage for these items,” she said.

Williams also said she didn’t feel there was enough information about how the policy committee made their decisions, especially when it came to deleting entire paragraphs of policy.

“Policy changes that deal with how we operate really should be clarified to the entire board,” she said.

In the same vain, Boardmember K. Alexander Wallace noted that while the policies had been in the works for several months, the two newest members of the board have not had the same amount of time to analyze the documents.

Prior to coming before the board for a final vote on Jan. 19, the policy changes went before the handbook committee and the policy committee and the full board as a first reader on Oct. 25.

Wallace noted that policy meetings are open to all board members, despite only certain members being assigned to the committee.

However, Boardmember David Murray pushed back against that statement, arguing that the committee’s discussion does not take the place of full board of education discussions.

Vice-Chair Carolyn Boston voiced frustration with other board members for not raising questions earlier.

“It is the responsibility of board members to really look at things that we bring forth. I know that there’s a lot of information a lot of times but we can’t always keep holding things back because we don’t look at our first readers,” Boston said.

Boston was willing to table the policies to give the new boardmembers time to look them over. However, when the vote to table occurred, both new members voted against it.

After the motion to table specific policies failed 5-6, Williams then moved to table all the policies. That also failed 5-6.

Valentine then moved to accept all of the policies as written.

In response to that motion, Boardmember Edward Burroughs, III said there were some changes and new policies he opposed.

Burroughs raised issue with proposed policy 2700, which would require members to notify the CEO 24 hours in advance of a visit to school system property.

Wallace, who penned the policy, said it was written to create a courtesy to the chief executive officer, but Burroughs framed the proposal as “poor public policy” that “does not serve the board well.”

“(It) makes no sense. It’s not enforceable and it’s not something that serves students or schools or the community well,” Burroughs said,

Student member Juwan Blocker said the policy change would give schools that 24-hour notice to “clean up” before a visit, and Murray called the policy “overly restrictive.”

However, Wallace defended his policy, stating the initial proposal occurred months ago and he did not hear a complaint from a single board member until that night.

“To say that this policy, of which had no input from opposing members until tonight, is a failed policy as opposed to just a courtesy – I would say it’s laughable, but it’s not a laughing matter,” he said.

Wallace also said the policy was meant to avoid further issues with the board, alluding to Burroughs’ 2011 censure after the then-18-year-old visited High Point High School to discuss a truancy issue in plain disregard of the superintendent’s and area boardmember’s request to let them deal with the issue.

Boston, who manned the meeting while Chair Segun Eubanks was not present, would not let other members argue with Wallace’s statements.

The motion to pass the whole package of policies failed with a 7-4 vote. It needed eight votes to pass.

Boston then moved to reconsider tabling the policies. That also failed.

“There are so many issues here with the some of the policies, I would prefer this be remanded back to committee,” Burroughs said.

Valentine made a motion to do just that.

That motion also failed 7-4, leaving the policies effectively dead. For them to reach the board again, either the policy committee would have to start the process over, or a member of the “prevailing side” could move to reconsider board action.