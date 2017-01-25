New light rail, bus transit under study for South County

ACCOKEEK – The Purple Line may be coming to the northern parts of Prince George’s County, but the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) hasn’t forgotten about South County.

MTA is undertaking a study of the feasibility of a rapid transit system from the Branch Avenue Metro station down through Surratsville, Brandywine and into Charles County, alongside MD 5/US 301. Dedicated bus lanes and a light rail system are both under consideration.

Residents had the opportunity to learn more about the project and ask questions of MTA staff during an online public meeting held Jan. 9.

Jackie Seneschal, project manager for the Southern Maryland Rapid Transit (SMRT) project, said the state looks to improve transportation options due to a projected 40 percent increase in travel demand along the already-congested corridor by 2040.

“Everyone is affected by the heavy traffic volumes and experiences travel delays due both to volumes that produce the delays on most days, and to crashes and incidents that are less predictable. Whatever you experience today, we know that traffic volumes and transit demand in the corridor will increase over the next 25 years,” she said. “And the capacity of the transit system needs to increase to address this demand.”

County Councilman Mel Franklin, in whose district the line would be built, agreed that mass transit options need to be added to this area.

“The 5/301 corridor is one of the most congested corridors. The only solution is to get some of the cars off the road,” he said.

Lessie Henderson, co-chair of Prince George’s County Advocates for Community-Based Transit, agreed. She said many people in the area currently rely on ridesharing services to fill the gaps in the transportation network, which can be expensive.

“A lot of people rely on Uber, so this is a great way to connect with others in the region and not be so isolated,” Henderson said.

The SMRT study is meant to identify the best rapid-transit option as well as the preferred alignment, or path, for the system to use. Currently, 13 stations are planned, including at Branch Avenue Metro Station, the MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center, Brandywine, Waldorf and White Plains. The system would cover 18.7 miles, of which 12.8 are in Prince George’s County.

Community input, as well as data and projections by experts, will be used to determine the exact path of the system. Questions still remain about how to serve the hospital, Brandywine Crossing shopping center and Joint Base Andrews, with several alternatives under study for each. There are also two main alignment alternatives for the section of the line between the Branch Avenue Metro station and MD 223. Alternative 4 would go to the east side of MD 5 and Alternative 5, to the west.

“Alternative 4 serves the activity centers at the north end of the corridor better. It displaces more residences, but fewer businesses than Alternative 5,” Seneschal said. “While Alternative 5 has no impacts to the boundaries of Joint Base Andrews, it also provides no service to the base and the only options for Alternative 5 to cross the Beltway are in tunnels.”

Only one alignment option (on the east of MD 5) is being studied for the area south of MD 223.

Joint Base Andrews is one of the largest employers in the region, according to the study, and Seneschal said the team is in talks with the base to determine whether it is feasible to directly serve the base. Only one alignment option under study does so, and would add an additional $70-80 million to the price tag in order to avoid building on base property.

“They are very interested in making sure there is access to the base – that people who work at the base can use this system,” Seneschal said. “And they have also talked to us about how the availability, and the plan for this kind of a service would potentially impact how the master plan for the base would allow, with the idea that they would put more Transit Orient Development closer to where they would have access to transit. They then indicated a willingness to talk to us about options for the right-of-way. They are very aware that avoiding impacts to them is a costly item.”

Also still under discussion is whether the rapid transit system would use buses or light rail trains to carry passengers. The ridership projections are similar for both, approximately 24,000 to 28,000 by 2040. The bus system would result in slightly faster commutes than the light rail, and although the light rail system would cost about $500 million more upfront than a bus, the bus rapid transit would cost $10-$12 million more to operate per year. Buses would also result in the need for capacity improvements sooner than the light rail, Seneschal said.

“The bus rapid transit option is projected to be reaching the limits of its passenger capacity in the 2040 timeframe – the timeframe for this study. Expanding its capacity might require new right-of-way and modifications to the stations,” she said.

Franklin said his preference would be for a light rail line.

“It takes the most cars off the road, and that has a big impact,” he said. “It’s slightly more expensive to build, but I think the additional cost is offset by the increased economic development.”

MTA estimates about 50,000 more person-years of work generated by the light rail line versus the bus rapid transit, a difference of 22 percent.

“An economic analysis of the corridor suggests that property values and personal income could increase many more times than the costs for developing and operating the system. The same analysis indicates that a light rail system would attract more jobs and more economic benefits than a similar bus rapid transit system,” Seneschal said.

The MTA’s final report on the project is expected by the end of 2017.

Seneschal said the MTA is still working on identifying a funding source and an operator for the project. They are also requesting local governments work to preserve the right-of-way for the rapid transit as the area becomes more developed.

Franklin said the discussions about funding the project should begin soon.

“The federal and state government need to commit money, and the local governments need to be more aggressive in lobbying for that money,” he said. “That’s not just Prince George’s and Charles counties but also St. Mary’s. All of southern Maryland, frankly, would benefit from a light rail coming.”