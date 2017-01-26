Lewis chosen to fill vacant 24th District delegate seat

The Prince George’s County Democratic Central Committee took more than three hours questioning and hearing testimony from and about the 11 candidates who threw their names in the ring to fill the seat vacated by Del. Michael Vaughn, who resigned just before the session began Jan. 11.

Only Lewis and Maurice Simpson, Jr., president of the county Young Democrats group, picked up votes from committee members, with Lewis prevailing 18 to 11.

“I’m feeling excited that the central committee chose me and that my community’s behind me,” Lewis said. “I come from a community organizing background, and I think I can leverage that in Annapolis on behalf of our district. It’s going to be about the community.”

Lewis, 27, is a Glenarden resident and himself a member of the central committee. He is also an Eagle Scout, an active member of the Greater 202 Coalition, and has served as executive director of U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer’s election campaign since 2015.

Lewis said if his nomination is confirmed by Gov. Larry Hogan, he would focus on transparency and responsiveness to constituents, promote apprenticeship programs for students who may not want to attend college, help secure funding for the new regional hospital, and work to attract a federal agency to the former Landover mall site.

“This hearing, and this appointment, is about our vision for the future. I’m here today, ready to serve, because I believe in a vision for our district, our county and our state where residents have a government they can be proud of, one that helps them get ahead, one that allows them to reach for the opportunities our party has always championed,” Lewis said. “If selected as our next delegate, I would prioritize job growth through sustainable economic development.”

Lewis also pledged to support other members of the delegation with their initiatives, like Del. Erek Barron’s push for bail reform and on the WMATA Metro workgroup. Lewis, like all the candidates for the seat, also addressed legislation introduced by Del. Carolyn J.B. Howard (D-24) that would essentially repeal HB1107, the measure that gave the county executive power to appoint the school system’s chief executive officer and the leadership on the school board. Lewis said he was “not sure” is a full repeal of the law was necessary, but said making sure the school leadership is accountable to the board is important.

“I support the idea of the repeal. I think I would want to talk, if I was selected to go to Annapolis, with both co-sponsors,” he said. “I think the problem is right now the school executive has no accountability to the school board that’s elected by the people.”

Lewis also fielded questions about corruption and ethics in government. The vacancy comes in the wake of the FBI indictment of liquor board officials and businesses for a bribery conspiracy involving at least one state legislator.

“I am appalled with the corruption that is going on in our community and our elected officials,” Alice Holt, a central committee member from District 25, said. “If you are elected to this position, and you see something that’s unethical, how will you handle it?”

Lewis said he would report any such instances if he became aware of them, because the scandals embarrass and hurt Prince George’s County.

“If someone’s doing wrong, they’re going to get caught, and when they get caught, it’s going to embarrass our county. And when they embarrass our county, people’s property values drop, people don’t want to come here, we become the rumor mill,” he said. “I think where we live is amazing and I want to protect it.”

Lewis came into the meeting with the support of a number of residents in the room, including Betty Richardson of Landover and state Sen. Joanne Benson (D-24).

“We need Jazz Lewis for the 24th legislative district. He has travelled with us to meetings, helping to organize our agenda – always at our meetings, public forums, coffees, listening sessions, participating in projects,” Benson said. “He knows us well. He knows the agenda well.”

She further described Lewis as “bright,” “dependable,” and “not caught up in foolishness.”

Richardson said she admired Lewis’s compassion.

“I’ve been very impressed with Jazz Lewis from the day I met him – his dedication; he’s dependable,” she said. “He treats everybody the same. Sometimes, with us senior citizens, they kind of pass us off and go talk to the young people, but he treats everybody as important. Everybody’s somebody.”

Hoyer also released a statement in support of Lewis’s nomination.

“Over the past three years, Jazz has been a critical member of my campaign staff. His knowledge of the Maryland legislature and relationships with community leaders has been invaluable, and is sure to make him an effective delegate,” Hoyer said. “Jazz has been an advocate for his community throughout his life, and I know he will continue that advocacy in his new role.”

Simpson was also praised by supporters as enthusiastic, hard-working, intelligent and engaged. Simpson used his time to speak about the need to bring parity between inside-the-Beltway communities and those outside it.

“One thing no one really articulated is that the 24th legislative district is truly a legislative district, a tale of two cities. We have where I’ve grown up, in Landover and Glenarden, Capitol Heights just inside the Beltway,” he said. “Having an opportunity to go to Earnest Just (middle school) and (Charles Herbert) Flowers (high school) in Springdale, there I saw a stark difference in quality of life that people were experiencing.”

Lewis said Simpson’s ideas, as well as those of the other candidates, were good, valuable ideas, and he hoped they would remain involved in the community and work with the legislators.

Hogan has 15 days from Lewis’ nomination to officially appoint him to fill the seat or to reject the nomination.