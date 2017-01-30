Accident on I-95 splits car into three pieces

CALVERTON – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened early Sunday morning on I-95 near the Powder Mill Road exit of Calverton.

Just after 6:30 a.m., fire/EMS units from Prince George's and Montgomery County Fire Departments responded for a report of an overturned vehicle in the woods.

Upon arrival, personnel found a single-vehicle accident involving a sedan that had, for reasons unknown at this time, left the roadway of I-95 south and struck a clump of pine trees. The force of the impact disintegrated the vehicle into three sections.

Officials said the driver was ejected from the wreckage and was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police believe the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the vehicle overturning and crashing into the woods and hitting a tree.

Firefighters, along with state troopers, made an extensive search of the area using lights and thermal imaging cameras to determine if there were any other passengers in the vehicle.

Several veteran firefighters on the scene said it was one was the worst accidents they had seen in years.