Suitland boys outlast DuVal in overtime thriller

LANHAM – Playing in another overtime game was nothing new to the Suitland boys’ basketball team.

After all, the Rams had been doing it all week.

Suitland overcame an 11-point second half deficit Friday night to defeat fellow Class 4A opponent DuVal, 62-61 in overtime.

“I told to the team that this is nothing to us,” said Suitland Head Coach George McClure. “We played five overtimes on Tuesday against High Point, so this is nothing to us. So we were very confident at that point.”

Suitland, who didn’t hold a lead after its 11-10 first quarter advantage, stormed back in the fourth quarter to force overtime behind 17 points from junior guard Arlando Hazer.

“I just had to tell the guys to keep fighting. You know, 11 points is doable,” McClure said. “We had a couple kids who usually score a little bit that hadn’t gotten going. Like Devon Humphries. He made a couple big baskets and he hadn’t really scored the whole game. We just kept grinding, changed defenses up a little bit and it worked out in our favor.”

Humphries, a senior guard, finished the game as the team’s second-leading scorer with 13 points.

Suitland emphasized defensive pressure for most of the game, which resulted in double digit turnovers for DuVal while also keeping the Tigers in foul trouble. The Rams reached the bonus first in both halves.

“(Foul trouble) affected the game plan just a little bit because we wanted to take advantage of our big man down low (Darren Rivers) because Suitland didn’t have any bigs,” said DuVal Head Coach Ulysses Lee. “So that foul trouble, especially him getting in foul trouble, slowed us down a little bit.

The pressure they applied wasn’t too bad. We would get the ball across half court, but what I’m stressing is once you get it across it’s time to play under control and get in the offense and run our stuff.”

DuVal held a lead for the entire second and third quarters behind the effort of junior guard K’Sean Hobbs, who had a game-high 22 points in the loss.

“After two subpar games against Flowers and Bowie, I think he came back tonight and played well and penetrated the basketball. He scored on some layups and floaters and made a few jump shots. I think he came out with great intensity and got his team involved early,” Lee said.

The contest did not lack highlight reel plays, but both teams suffered from problems in execution to the displeasure of their head coaches.

“I told the team it was a tough loss and we need to learn how to execute and play situational basketball. If we’re up one late in the game, there’s no need for us to rush a shot or to create our own shot. Instead, run our offense and get a basket through one of our play sets,” Lee said.

McClure stressed the same sentiments.

“The effort was fine, but I question some offensive shots and decisions, some defensive rotations. But the overall effort was fine,” McClure said.

Suitland continued its 4A schedule vs. Bladensburg at home on Tuesday. Meanwhile, DuVal prepared for a conference matchup at Laurel and looks to bounce back after suffering a heartbreaking home loss.

“Moving forward, we just want to get these guys playing more mature on the offensive end and the defensive end,” Lee said. “That means taking the time to play as a team, working together, staying within the offense and playing fundamental sound basketball on both ends of the floor.”