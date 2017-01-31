Bowie overcomes multiple comebacks to defeat Bladensburg

BOWIE – Bowie senior Quinton Drayton scored 21 points in the Bulldogs’ high school basketball win over Bladensburg Friday night, but it was not an easy out for the Towson commit and his team.

Bowie never trailed, but in a game of first quarter turnovers and two big runs by Bladensburg, the Bulldogs had to face and overcome obstacles in order to improve to 8-2 in league play.

The Bulldogs did just that, as they defeated the Mustangs, 61-51. Drayton’s teammate, Mike Akingbade, also scored in double figures (16 points) in the win.

Bowie Head Coach Cedric Holbrook believed that his team, although playing well, is still a young one that needs to continue to grow, which is a part of the process of the game.

“Well we got a young team, and sometimes we have some missteps, and it is part of our growing process,” Holbrook said. “We have to grow as players. We’re trying to tough it out. We’re doing the things that we need to do to try to get better.

Bowie took an early 9-1 lead in the first quarter and kept that margin, as the first quarter ended at 18-9.

Later in the second quarter, Bowie led 20-12, but after a 7-0 run by the Mustangs and several turnovers from the Bulldog offense, the lead was cut to one with 3:30 remaining in the first half.

Bladensburg cut into the lead significantly, however a 10-4 run capped off with a buzzer-beating three-pointer from Drayton gave Bowie a 30-23 lead heading into the break.

“Overall, I think we did a good job of trying to execute our game plan getting out in transition sharing the ball to get layups. It’s all good,” Holbrook said.

In what was considered a down game for Drayton, Holbrook said the team did not give up and continued to push despite its offensive and defensive struggles at points in the game.

“I think (Drayton) was pretty frustrated today, but finding a way to win the games is all that matters,” Holbrook said. “He played his part to the best of his ability. Even though it was a down day for him, his teammates helped him out, and we did what we needed to do.”

Bladensburg cut the Bowie lead to one twice in the game, once in each half, but the Bulldogs made runs of their own, mostly by the upperclassmen, to keep the Mustangs at bay.

“The biggest thing was just trying to keep their composure," Holbrook said. “We have our struggles when it comes to composure and breaking up defenses. Sometimes when we get sped up, we have to remember to lean on our upperclassmen to do stuff when it comes to handling ball pressure.

“Once we got them to calm down, once you saw they made a run, we made a run right back to stretch our lead back out. And that was just us getting composed.”

It marked the first week that Bowie played without junior guard Isaiah Burke, who sprained his ankle.