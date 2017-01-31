VIDEO: Lady Raiders' defense, role players beat Parkdale

RIVERDALE – As the clock ticked down to the end of the third quarter and the Parkdale Lady Panthers were poised to cut their deficit to less than nine, Eleanor Roosevelt senior guard Octavia Wilson finally saw her opening.

Struggling with asthma and shooting problems the entire game, Wilson grabbed a loose ball and started a fast break. She was fouled attempting the layup, sending her sliding across the floor. As her teammates rushed to meet her, they assured her that the explosive cheers from the visiting fans were for converting the layup, telling her to finish off the three-point play.

“I thought I missed,” Wilson said. “They were like, ‘good bucket.’ We needed it because the tempo was upbeat and us rushing to the ball to get that [shot and foul], that was pretty much a big play that got everyone hyped up on the team.”

Three Roosevelt players including Wilson scored in double figures, quieting Parkdale (13-3) and its home fans as the Lady Raiders (12-3) won 57-41. The road victory is small revenge for the Raiders after they lost to their county rivals in the Maryland 4A South Regional Finals last season.

The goal for Roosevelt was to not allow the Lady Panthers’ shooting duo, seniors Briel Palmer and Drew Calhoun, to get into a shooting rhythm. Both players had just reached 1,000 points in their high school careers during their 63-55 win against Laurel on Jan. 24, and knowing she was not feeling 100 percent, Head Coach Delton Fuller asked Wilson to focus more on the defensive end.

“I knew everything goes through Briel and I told (Wilson) that your job today is to shut her down,” Fuller said. “And she said, ‘I got you, Coach’ and she did an excellent job with it.”

While Parkdale’s quick basket by sophomore guard Indianesia Thompson following the opening tipoff brought fast shockwaves inside the gym, Roosevelt’s defense suffocated the Panthers throughout the first half. Double-teaming Palmer and outhustling for rebounds caused the home team to not convert on another field goal until midway through the second quarter.

Junior guard Ashia McCalla led all Roosevelt scorers with 14 points, while forward Makayla Adams finished with 11. Starting guard Nia Scott scored six of the team’s 12 points in the second quarter to push the lead to 15 at halftime.

“We are deeper than what we seem,” Scott said. “Octavia is our dominant scorer, but we have a lot of other people who can score, too. When we are all on and working together as a team, then we are unstoppable.”

Parkdale stormed back in the third quarter, with Palmer scoring 11 of her game-high 17 points, leading the Panthers to a 13-4 run.

However, after Wilson’s three-point play for Roosevelt with 21.2 seconds remaining in the quarter, Parkdale could not shake the double digit deficit.

Palmer finished with 17 points for the Panthers, while Calhoun had 13.

Both teams expect to see each other again either in the county championships or regionals next month.

“I feel like we underestimated them, thinking that we were going to play the same team that we played last year,” Palmer said. “And even though they did not have the same players (as last year), they had the momentum.”