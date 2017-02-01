Plans for hospital presented at community meeting

At a community meeting held Saturday at Prince George’s Community College, county officials and hospital planners presented updates on the status of the hospital and addressed community questions. Groundbreaking is set for summer or early fall 2017, with the medical center set to open in 2020. Many of the steps necessary to get to that grand opening are already underway, and officials say it has been a long road to get to this point.

“This has been a long journey for us, and it hasn’t been an easy journey. And I don’t just mean that from the time that I’ve been county executive. This has been a journey for the county for almost thirty years,” said County Executive Rushern Baker, III. “At the end of the day, we’re going to build the regional medical center for Prince George’s County and the southern part of this state. It is going to happen.”

Darryl Mealy, vice president of construction and facilities planning at University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), which will operate the new hospital, said Dimensions Healthcare Systems (which will merge with UMMS by June or July 2017) closed on the deal to purchase land near Arena Drive last week. The hospital’s site is just north of the Largo Town Center Metro station and covers the back portion of the Boulevard at the Capital Centre shopping center, where Gold’s Gym and several other businesses are currently located. The county is working with the center’s owner to see if existing businesses can be relocated to other areas of the site.

The remaining part of the center will be redeveloped. Craig Moskowitz, an architect at Wilmont Sanz Architecture & Planning, said with the hospital serving as an anchor, the center could see denser development than currently exists, with as many as six stories of office, residential and ground-floor retail.

Betty Hager Francis, the county’s deputy chief administrative officer of health and human services, said the administration is committed to making sure the redevelopment results in improved quality.

“We don’t quite know how it is going to be developed, but we are determined to have a really built-out Largo Town Center with mixed uses, and very first-class mixed uses,” she said.

The regional medical center will be a teaching hospital with 220 patient beds and 11 stories, planners said. Among the offerings will be an emergency department, labor and delivery and a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), a behavioral health department, operating rooms, the relocated Mt. Washington Pediatric clinic, a trauma center and helipads. The hospital will provide cancer care, diabetes care, cardiac surgery, and outpatient procedures, among other programs of a full-service hospital.

Planners are working with the medical professionals ordering the equipment for the hospital to make sure their design fits with the machines, according to Mealy. Moskowitz said the design leaves plenty of room for the hospital to grow with time as well.

“The goal is, throughout the whole planning process, is a roadmap to the future. We want to build what we negotiated with the state on what has to be done right now for the current need, but we want to make sure that we protect the ability for this facility to grow into the future and capture the future needs,” he said, before explaining that today, roughly 25,000 county residents seek inpatient health care outside Prince George’s County. “Our design currently accounts for roughly 3,000 of those patients to come back to this hospital. So we are very optimistic that we can attract more.”

While the new hospital is being planned, changes are occurring at the current Prince George’s Hospital Center (PGHC) in Cheverly, said Dr. Cornell Cooper, chief medical officer there. The hospital’s three-star cardiac surgery program is already run in collaboration with UMMS, and PGHC looks to get its chest pain and stroke centers accredited. An infusion center is projected to open in the next 12 - 18 months. He said the hospital’s NICU, which had been closed due to bacteria outbreak, should reopen in the “next few months” as well.

Dimensions and UMMS are beginning to prepare staff for the transition to the new facility, Mealy said.

“The goal is, when the hospital is complete and open at Largo, we have a better-running, smoother-oiled machine for better quality, better turn-arounds and more efficiency,” he said.

The meeting also provided an update about the county’s health status and the healthcare strategic plan. The strategic plan calls for increasing access to primary care, which the county has done by fast-tracking permits for new clinics.

The plan also calls for greater collaboration among existing hospitals in order to improve health outcomes. Pamela Creekmur, the county health officer, said county life expectancy has risen from 77.8 years to 80 and the incidence of many disease-related deaths are down, including diabetes, heart disease and cancer deaths. However, emergency room visits for hypertension have risen.

Creekmur said the overall trend is promising, and the result of a focus on preventative medicine and resident education efforts about living with the most common chronic diseases here.

“If you see our health indicators changing, it’s because of our unified focus that the healthcare professionals have,” she said. “We all realize that chronic disease is something that has to be focused on and people have to be made aware that by your lifestyle and by your own personal actions, you can change your diabetes, you can change your hypertension. You can change so many things that drag your life down.”