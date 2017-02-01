Whitehall Elementary wins county's only EGATE award

BOWIE – Whitehall Elementary took home the only Excellence in Gifted and Talented Education (EGATE) Schools award for Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) this year.

But as far as they are concerned, the award only verifies what they already know: their teachers and staff continue to put excellent work into their jobs every day, said the school’s principal, Prentice Christian.

“When I received that call, I was totally elated because I know the amount of work the teachers and parents have invested in the process,” he said. “It was a really rewarding and gratifying experience for me, and to see that the teachers and the students and the community being rewarded for their hard work.”

This year Whitehall Elementary was the only school in Prince George’s County to receive the designation and one of only 10 in the state of Maryland. Whitehall joins a list of 14 other PGCPS schools that have earned the honor, including the recent additions of University Park Elementary, Kenmoor Middle and Calverton Elementary.

“Whitehall Elementary exemplifies the gold standard of gifted and talented education in our state,” said Kevin Maxwell, chief executive officer of PGCPS. “It is important for all students to have educational opportunities that keep them challenged and engaged. We could not be prouder.”

Each year the EGATE award recognizes schools for the quality of their gifted and talented program. That process includes creating a binder full of “artifacts” that demonstrate how the school and staff provide rigor to their students and requires teachers to “reflect upon and document the ways in which” their program aligns with state talented and gifted (TAG) criteria, according to the congratulations letter from the Maryland State Department of Education.

The Bowie school was recognized for a number a reasons, Christian said, including its afterschool offerings, its “clusters,” which are extra classes like photography and robotics offered to students, and for creating equal opportunities for all its students despite TAG designation. Whitehall also received a perfect score for the professional development inside the school building.

Whitehall TAG teachers Shaneena McDonnaugh, Torrey Murray, Jennifer Monath and Dawn Nowlin can attest to the hard work they and their colleagues put into their EGATE application, but each said it was really only taking time to document what already occurs in their classrooms each day.

“It’s nice to be recognized for the things that we’ve already been doing. Even though we make this huge binder of stuff, and it does take a lot of work to collect that, the things going on in our classrooms have been going on for years,” Monath said. “So it’s nice to have recognition for the teaching that is already going on.”

Murray said Whitehall was specifically asked to look into the EGATE award process because of the work they continue to do. McDonnaugh said specific instances of excellence include project-based learning, extending the curriculum to challenge gifted students and giving students the opportunity to select areas for extended learning.

Offerings to students include drama, chess, coding, robotics, photography, Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) fields, sewing and languages.

“Research says that that’s important for TAG students, that they have these opportunities to really have those outlets,” McDonnaugh said. “Here at Whitehall we’re always looking at ways to improve our program and this (process) has helped us say ‘okay, what’s our next step in making it bigger and better?’”

Both the TAG teachers and Principal Christian attributed the success of Whitehall to the dedicated staff and teachers.

“We have great teachers that are doing these things naturally to challenge our TAG students, and all of our students, really. There’s great teaching and learning going on that a lot of the time, I don’t think we even realize we’re doing,” Monath said.

“Whitehall is special compared to other schools that I’ve been at,” Nowlin said.

Whitehall will be honored during a reception and awards ceremony on Feb. 18, where it will receive a citation from the governor.