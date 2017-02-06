“It’s just a beautiful thing, just to remember them as they came in as freshman and to see them grow, mature and become men and represent our program the right way as Christian student-athletes,” Head Coach Caeser Nettles said. “I’m just extremely blessed and proud to have a group of kids to have the talent and the ability both athletically and academically to go onto college.”

Ten student-athletes signed Wednesday, including Terrell Blount (Shepherd University), Gabriel Whitaker (Shepherd University), Christian Darrisaw (Virginia Tech), Zion Johnson (Davidson), Kevin Fuller (Fayetteville State), Dion Golatt (Morgan State), Elijah DeShields (Bowie State), Carlos Washington (University of New Hampshire), Marcus Coleman (Ohio) and four-star defensive back Tariq Castro-Fields. According to the school, the 10 signees were the most ever from a graduating class.

Castro-Fields, who announced his decision live on MaxPreps, committed to Penn State, spurning offers from Alabama and Maryland.

“It was crazy,” Castro-Fields said. “Everybody was asking me why I kept pushing (my decision) back, but I think it was best for me just to rethink things and be 100 percent sure on my decision; not think of it as a four-year decision but a 40-year decision.”

The 6-foot-1, 173-pound corner became the 21st and final recruit of Penn State’s 2017 nationally ranked recruiting class (No. 15).

“When you make it a decision, you know it’s best for you. Maryland is a great place, I wish them success. I have a lot of friends going there, I have a great relationship with coach Aazaar (Abdul-Rahim, Maryland’s defensive backs coach), but I just felt Penn State was where I wanted to be.”

Nettles didn’t mind so much about the university Castro-Fields chose, as long as he was happy with where he was going.

“I’m just happy that he chose a school that he wanted to do, because a lot of times in the recruiting process people try to make other people happy,” he said. “What I explained to him is that no matter what I want or your mom wants, this is your decision for four years. So the fact that he was able to pick a school with the prestige of Penn State is truly a blessing.”

Castro-Fields cited Penn State’s ascent back into the national spotlight with a Rose Bowl appearance, as well as the relationships he has with the players and coaches in Happy Valley, as his main reasons for becoming a Nittany Lion.

“Of course it made it appealing, just seeing that success and knowing that I have a chance to maybe compete for a natty, God-willing. That was the main thing that stuck out,” Castro-Fields said. “Then ZMac (former teammate Zechariah McPhearson) being up there, knowing that I’ve got someone up there that plays the same position as me. Even though it’s going to be a fight, I know we’ve got each others’ back.”

Castro-Fields wasn’t the only signing day decision, as two-way offensive and defensive lineman Marcus Coleman committed to Ohio University to play for the Bobcats.

“I saw it as an opportunity for early playing time. I’ll probably come in a start right away, and I can just recruit my area and recruit my school and hope people get offers,” Coleman said.

Coleman, a former West Virginia commit, chose Ohio over offers from North Carolina, Syracuse and Kentucky.

“I went on my visit (to Ohio) and I was No. 1 on their board, so that felt good,” Coleman said. “A lot of people get subjected into the names of colleges instead of the actual people that they are with, and going to Ohio, if I get hurt or something I can fall back and rely on my education. They have one of the best business schools, you know, it’s second to none.”

Three-star lineman Christian Darrisaw also made his decision official, inking with Virginia Tech. According to 247Sports.com, Darrisaw committed to Virginia Tech over offers from Wake Forest, Rutgers, Purdue and UCONN.

“It was a great atmosphere when I went down for my visit of the Georgia Tech game and the coaching staff showed a lot of love to me. It just felt like home when I went down there,” Darrisaw said.

Virginia Tech’s on-field success this past season played a major role in landing the 6-foot-5, 290-pound specimen.

“It played a big role in it. We finished 10-4 and that is a big thing to me – winning. I like to win, I didn’t want to go to a losing program, so it was a big thing to me,” he added.

Riverdale Baptist also had two of its top players land at one of the top Division II schools in the country in Shepherd University. Shepherd has finished a combined 26-2 in the previous two seasons, including two Final Four births and a National Championship appearance.

“I really love Shepherd, you know, I love the vibe up there. When I went up there it felt like a family and I feel like they will get me right for the next level,” defensive back Terrell Blount said. “I do plan to go to the NFL and it’s just the best option for me right now.”

Although this recruiting process is finally over for the players, the cycle is set to begin all over again for the rising seniors and coaches in the program.

“I really didn’t get any sleep,” Nettles said. “I’ve been getting calls nonstop for the past month. We’ve had over 70 colleges come by in the past month. I’ve probably talked to 25 head coaches in the past two weeks, some coaches even call me four or five times a day. It’s a blessing for the guys and the staff, especially working with the colleges and being patient, but it is tough.”