Wise has nine players commit on National Signing Day

UPPER MARLBORO – The Dr. Henry A. Wise, Jr. Pumas held their National Signing Day last Wednesday to announce where several of their players from the 2016 4A State Championship team will play in the future.

“Some of our young men today think if they don't excel in athletics, you can't go to college. And that's not true,” said Head Coach DaLawn Parrish. “That's not what it is. You can get to college academically and that is first and foremost.”

Wise is currently on a 28-game winning streak and this year’s graduating class had a huge hand in the program's success during their time as student-athletes.

Quarterback Jabari Laws, who is going to Army West Point, was very grateful this day arrived in his life.

“I have to thank God for making this possible. Coach Parrish and my brothers on the field were all a huge part to my success,” he said.

Parrish shared a little bit about each of his players moving on to the next level:

Ahmari Benjamin, Morgan State

“It's been a pleasure to watch this young man grow and he's a true testament for what a program kid is. He battled through the tough times and never gave up. I couldn't be more proud of this young man.”

Gerald Tucker, Stevenson

“Everywhere we go, people think we're the biggest team, and with Gerald that's not the case. His size doesn't matter. He gave me and the team everything he had his entire time as a Puma.”

Willie Mabry, Morgan State

“Big Country from Midwest Kansas, and as you see he has some swag to him now. He didn't come here with that. He fell into our lap and we built him up. He had to learn on the fly coming from a small town and he did everything possible to get to where he is today. I couldn't be more proud of him.”

Savion Williams, Lackawanna

“There's no way to miss him. He's a dominant player all over the field and if you ever felt like you're being bullied, he'd take up for you and bully them.”

Khyree Jackson, Arizona Western

"Khyree set a Wise record with 12 receiving touchdowns. I see a little of myself in him. He's another young man who could do it all. There's nothing that young man can't achieve if he puts his mind to it."

Isaac Ukwu, James Madison

"Isaac made All-State, one of the best in the county and has a list of other accolades as well. Dealing with Isaac made me a better person and I'll never forget him. He's my idea of the perfect person.”

Kelly Johnson, Morgan State

“Four years in the program, he had to wait his turn, but went out there this year and balled out.”

Calvin Hickerson, St. Augustine

“I wish he could've been here for four years. But coming from a private school, he was one of the first young men I've ever had that just came in and became a team captain in one year. He's emotional, he's a leader and he does his work."

Parish was very proud of all of his players, but the leader of the team's success was quarterback Jabari Laws, who, ironically, Powell originally didn't want in his program.

“The GOAT! I'll tell this story until the day I die,” Parrish said. “In 2012, in the middle of a practice, my father kept calling me to tell me to talk to Jabari. And I was like, ‘who? Why? I’m not talking to nobody.’ But my father made me put a suit on and go meet Jabari.

“So I get to his house and he tells me he's coming to Wise. He gets here and Jabari leaves as the all-time leading passer, all-time touchdown leader and the all-time win percentage leader. He's the GOAT who single handedly changed our program. And all of this at 5-foot-9. Jabari has done everything possible to make Wise what it is today.”