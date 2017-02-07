Charles H. Flowers celebrates six football college commits

SPRINGDALE – Charles H. Flowers Head Football Coach Dameon Powell could not hide his joy as he talked about his players and their futures.

Last week, during a National Signing Day Ceremony, Powell took his time with each of the six athletes gathered to put ink to their college letters of intent. While six were gathered to sign that day, Powell bragged six more were soon to follow.

“This means so much to me as their coach because these are the times that we live for. This is why we do what we do – days like this when we know that we’re sending our boys to another level,” Powell said.

Flowers’ Principal Gorman Brown often refers to the high school as a “Mecca of Excellence” and said that is evident in the football players they are sending to college.

Delani Carter, Tereek Isaacs, Robert Nicholas, Malcolm Johnson, Joshua Hicks and Donovan Smith are all examples.

“I came up to each of you and shook your hands because I’m proud of you. Not just as your principal - because I’m very proud as the principal of Charles Herbert Flowers High School - but as a father, a father of sons,” Browns said. “Sons that we want nothing more for but to embrace manhood at the level that you guys have done. I am very proud of what you have begun to accomplish.”

Powell said throughout their high school careers, these athletes did everything asked of them.

During the ceremony, Powell talked up Isaacs as a serious scholar who did everything he could to get to the next level. Isaacs committed to Sheppard University to play for the Rams.

“I want to thank my parents and my coaches for believing in me, and I want to thank the coaches at Sheppard for giving a chance to play at the next level,” he said.

Powell described Nicholas as a “tough son of a cookie” with a bright future. He committed to Bethany College to play for the Swedes.

Nicholas said he owed thanks to his parents for putting him in the position to go to college and to his coaches for giving him the “opportunity to shine.”

Johnson is a man of confidence who is short in stature, but a player with speed who can hit hard, Powell said. He also hit the books hard and will graduate with a 3.9 grade point average. He committed to Howard University.

“I’m extremely blessed and humbled to say that today I will be signing my national letter of intent to attend Howard University on a full scholarship, and I’m 110 percent committed,” Johnson said.

Hicks is another Flowers scholar-athlete who will graduate with a 3.9. Powell also described him as the heart and soul of the team who goes “above and beyond” to get what he wants. He committed to the College of the Holy Cross.

He signed to the school on a full ride scholarship.

Carter will attend West Point where he plans to walk on for Army Football. Powell described him as an upfront guy who set rigorous goals for himself and met them.

Smith is one of those students with tons of potential, Powell said, and the coach wishes he had more time with Smith to help groom him. Smith committed to Lake Erie College and Powell has no doubt that he will become one of the best on their team.

“It’s been a hard time for us,” Smith said, thanking God for this opportunity. “This last year, it has just been a blessing,”

Next year Principal Brown wants to hold the National Signing Day ceremony in the auditorium because he expects more Flowers athletes to sign on the dotted line. Powell said that is dependent upon the players who signed this year.

“When you leave here and you perform at a high level, not only are they going to remember you, but they’re always going to want to come back here and find another you,” Powell said. “But if you leave and you don’t put everything into it, you will never see that school back here again.”