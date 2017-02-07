Guihon, Reid power Lady Lions to lopsided victory

LARGO – Largo Head Coach Ayana Ball-Ward asked Stephanie Guihon to step up her game and become the senior leader of a team who won a state championship last year.

With less than 10 seconds to go before halftime, and the Lady Lions holding a 35-point lead over Fairmont Heights, the point guard did not let her intensity waiver, as she went coast-to-coast and powered through for a last-second layup.

Guihon, together with fellow senior Assata Reid, scored a combined 49 points and accounted for more than 60 percent of the Lions’ offense, as they destroyed the Lady Hornets, 78-24.

“We told (Guihon before the season) that she has to dominate, control the game and be the main go-to person,” Ball-Ward said. “And she has excelled throughout the season.”

Both seniors have stepped up and helped the team immensely throughout the season, as Largo (11-5) has battled injuries and depth issues, Ball-Ward said. Last year’s 2A state champions suited up only six players, making them the focal point of the offense.

And neither player disappointed. Reid finished with 22 points, while Guihon continued to impress her coaches by scoring a game-high 27 points. She handed out nine assists as well.

“I played a real role on the championship team, but I knew that this year (coach) would want me to do more,” Guihon said. “I’ve had to step up my offensive game, and defense, and lead the team on both ends.”

Largo’s transition game was crucial in its dominance. Defensive rebounds and turnovers resulted in fast breaks for quick layups. The Lions’ tempo became an issue for Fairmont Heights (3-11) within the first minute of the game as two fast break layups caused Head Coach Louechie Wiggins to call an early timeout.

“Our transition game is very good,” Guihon said. “I think we are in shape. We run a lot in practice, and that translates to the game.”

Junior guard Brianna Jones contributed eight of her 12 points in the first quarter to increase Largo’s lead to 20 at the end of the first quarter. The Lions continued the offensive onslaught into the second quarter, combining their transition game with the gritty defense to stymie the Hornets. Largo went on a 19-2 run with Guihon and Reid scoring all of the team’s points in the quarter.

Fairmont Heights attempted to compete in the second half, going on a small 6-3 run. However, Largo’s defense tightened and did not allow the Hornets to score more than nine points in any quarter.

Even with the win secured early, Ball-Ward asked her team to move the ball and create plays to prepare for their rivalry showdown at Gwynn Park on Feb. 7. Senior guard Tanijia Hardy-Leach took advantage of the open space, scoring two of her three three-pointers in the second half, ending the game with nine points.

“Going against Gwynn Park, it is always going to be a dogfight,” Ball-Ward said. “They’re very competitive, we both have great teams all the time, and we know it is going to come down to the wire.”