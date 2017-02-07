DeMatha's Young chooses Ohio St., McFarland and Minor to Maryland

HYATTSVILLE – DeMatha’s Chase Young had a little bit of a dilemma when it came to choosing which university to attend to further his football career.

On one hand he had Alabama, a program that has won four of the last eight college football championships.

On the other hand he had Ohio State, a program that won the championship in 2014 and is a perennial title contender.

What a problem to have.

In the end, the 6-foot-5, 250-pound defensive end choose the Buckeyes.

“It was a pretty clean (recruiting) process for me,” said Young, who mentioned Maryland and Virginia Tech were also in the running. “I visited a few schools and picked the best one for me, the one that I thought would help develop me the most, and the one that offered the best competition going in. And that school was Ohio State.”

The announcement came as no surprise, as the five-star recruit verbally committed to Ohio State in July. After that, he helped DeMatha to a 12-0 record and its fourth consecutive Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) championship. On paper, Young finished with 118 tackles (37 for a loss), 19 sacks, five forced fumbles and two touchdowns.

“They have the best defensive line coach (Larry Johnson) in the nation,” Young said. “I have an opportunity to play my freshman year and start my sophomore year. So those few things are what really separated them for me.”

Meanwhile, two of his teammates will be staying close to home.

Running back Anthony McFarland and offensive lineman Marcus Minor will head to Maryland in the fall of 2017. Ironically, it is the second straight year a DeMatha running back and offensive lineman are heading to College Park together, as Lorenzo Harrison and Terrance Davis joined the Terps last year and saw meaningful minutes throughout the season.

McFarland’s senior season, or lackthereof, at DeMatha has been well documented. Before the regular season started, McFarland broke his ankle in a scrimmage and was forced to miss the entire 2016 campaign.

“I am about 75 percent right now,” McFarland said. “My doctors say I should be 100 percent by March. Everything is going well.”

Although everything is moving along great now, McFarland admitted that getting past the injury was hard to do.

“It was tough because I had one of the strongest offseasons I ever had. I had big goals for this season, but God works in mysterious ways. He lets you know things whether they are good or bad. I know the message he sent me was that football isn’t going to be for life, so I have to have a backup plan.

“Ever since I got hurt I had to find my identity and who I really was. Not just Anthony McFarland the football player, but Anthony McFarland the person. It was tough, but I got through it.

Despite returning from the injury, and Maryland having a stable of backs already in place in Ty Johnson, Jake Funk and Harrison – not to mention another incoming freshman in Potomac’s Tayon Fleet-Davis - McFarland said he expects to compete for carries right away.

“No redshirting. They are looking for me to come in and play early,” he said. “We want to make sure we do everything right and I just have to trust the process to get ready for Week 1 against Texas.”

Minor, a 6-foot-4, 280-pound lineman, gave his commitment to Maryland last August and followed through with his plan last week.

“When it came to Maryland, I love their alumni. They have so many alumni there,” Minor said. “You have a new coaching staff that is turning the program around, it is close for my parents so they can come to games and it doesn’t put a toll on them, and their broadcast journalism program. All those things made Maryland the right place for me.”

Minor said he talked to a few of his Stag teammates that moved on to Maryland last year and has gained some perspective on what to expect.

“I definitely talked to Terrance and Lo (Harrison) about how things are and what they go through,” he said. “Of course every team is going to have their good and bad days, but I am ready to put the work in and learn the process.”

Maryland Head Coach DJ Durkin, who will enter his second season at the helm next year, spoke about being able to keep players from the surrounding high schools in their home state.

“Out of our class of 30 guys, it’s hard to single out certain guys. We signed a couple of guys from DeMatha, and if you look at the WCAC, you have schools like Gonzaga, Good Counsel, St. John’s, and we have good representation from all of those programs,” Durkin said. “From Eleanor Roosevelt we signed Lawtez Rogers – a great defensive lineman who we think has a great future. Foie Bazzie is from Quince Orchard High School — another great program here in Maryland.

“If you look at the numbers we have four offensive linemen and five defensive linemen coming in, so we really addressed the line of scrimmage where we need improvement and need to get better. In the skill positions we have six receivers and five defensive backs in the fold. Those are areas where we really need to get better and work on. There are 17 total from the DMV and those guys are big because they are the ones who started this and they have kept it going and brought other guys in with them.”

Other DeMatha players that signed were Myles Canton (Robert Morris), Grant Donaldson (Air Force), Beau English (Air Force), Delante Hellams (Stony Brook), Terrill Jones (Ave Maria), Zach Lyons (Alderson Broaddus), Gregory Rose (Robert Morris) and Khory Spruill (Delaware).