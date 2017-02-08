Former county players helping UMBC, Coppin State

BOWIE – Enuoma Ebinum gives the Bowie State men’s basketball team some size and punch inside. He’s been doing it all year and did it once again in last Saturday’s 70-65 victory at Lincoln (Pa.).

The 6-foot-9 senior scored 10 points and added five rebounds and two blocks as Bowie State improved to 8-14 overall and 6-6 in Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) action. The Bulldogs are also 3-3 in the Northern Division.

Ebinum went to Eleanor Roosevelt High School and played on the team’s state finalist squad in 2012 and gives the Bulldogs a lot of help inside. However, he also gives the offense a boost in other ways.

In Saturday’s win, he made just one basket. However, Ebinum then made eight free throws to get into double figures as Bowie State won.

Overall this season he’s averaged 10 points-per-game with 6.5 rebounds. Ebinum is scoring better in conference play, averaging 10.4 in CIAA games. His overall scoring is third-best on the Bowie State team.

Former county players help UMBC roll

The University of Maryland-Baltimore County (UMBC) men’s basketball team has been one of the state’s biggest surprise stories this season.

New coach Ryan Odom put in a new offensive system that has the Retrievers firing up shots from here, there and everywhere at a fast pace.

That’s why UMBC is 16-8 overall with a 7-3 record in the America East Conference. In Saturday’s 83-71 victory, two Prince George’s County players helped the Retrievers to their third straight win.

Jairus Lyles (DeMatha) had nine points, four rebounds and four assists. He’s been a big part of the UMBC back-court and its new style all year long.

Bowie native Jourdan Grant also pitched in, scoring nine points off the bench and adding three rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes. Grant also went 4-for-4 from the free throw line.

Lucas helps Coppin State top UMES

Genesis Lucas was a big-time player at Gwynn Park High School.

Now, she’s taken her talents to Coppin State in Baltimore, helping the Eagles.

Lucas’ latest big effort came this past Saturday when she scored 20 points, dished out eight assists, grabbed six rebounds and snatched four steals while playing 40 minutes in a 55-49 victory over the University of Maryland-Eastern Shore (UMES).

The Eagles now are 5-4 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), but are 5-16 overall after losing all 12 out-of-conference games. MEAC schools often play some tough out-of-conference games on the road, making a few dollars along the way.

Lucas has now scored at least 20 points for the fifth time this season. Plus, it’s the third straight time Lucas, the red-shirt junior, has reached double figures versus UMES.

Overall, Lucas made 7-of-17 shots from the field. She sank three three-pointers and three free throws.

Taking a Chance

In more Coppin State news, the conference selected freshman center Chance Graham as the Women’s Basketball Rookie of the Week last week.

It was the third straight week Graham won the honor and the fourth time she’s picked it up this season.

During the previous week, the Largo alum averaged an impressive nine points and 13 rebounds in two Coppin State games. She posted 10 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Morgan State, then tied her season best with 16 rebounds in a loss to Norfolk State.