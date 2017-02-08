Baysox looking for anthem singers, Sisco named as top prospect

BOWIE – If you’d like to sing the national anthem and watch some baseball, then the Bowie Baysox may have a deal for you.

The Baysox are holding auditions at Prince George’s Stadium on March 18 for people to sing the national anthem at a game in 2017. The auditions start at 9:30 a.m., but the gates will open up at 9 for registration.

The Baysox have someone sing the national anthem at each of their 70 home games.

“Anthem auditions are our first event of the year that signals baseball season is right around the corner. We enjoy hearing people’s rendition of the anthem and giving some area fans a chance to sing before a Baysox game,” said Bowie Marketing Director Brandan Kaiser, who is going to be the judge for the event.

The Baysox said that each person who wants to try out has to register, and everything will be done on a first-come, first-serve basis. The team also said auditions would be held “rain or shine” with word sheets not allowed during the audition. Each audtion has to be done in person, no exceptions.

The Baysox are auditioning individuals or small groups. Instrumentalists can also try out, and interested large church or school groups should call the team at 301-464-4880.

Sisco makes MLB’s Big List

Catcher Chance Sisco, who spent most of the 2016 season with the Baysox, earned a spot on MLB’s Top 100 Prospects list, which came out on Saturday night, according to Orioles.com.

Sisco, who will likely be the Orioles’ catcher at some point this season or next, was rated at No. 99 on this list. He played in 20 games for Bowie in 2015 before becoming the everyday catcher in 2016.

Last year Sisco finished the season with a solid .320 batting average to go along with four homers and 44 RBI in 112 games. He’s expected to begin 2017 with Triple-A Norfolk with his next stop expected to be in Baltimore.

The Orioles did not sign Matt Wieters, their long-time catcher who also played for the Baysox back in his minor-league days, they signed Wellington Castillo to serve as the everyday catcher until Sisco is ready. Most experts feel that would be some time in the 2018 season.

The Orioles made Sisco their second-round pick in the 2013 draft and he’s developed strongly at each level. As for Wieters, there are still whispers that the Orioles might think of bringing him back, but there has been no official word on that yet.