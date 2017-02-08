Former Terps basketball star Steve Sheppard coaching middle school ball

The 6-foot-6 Sheppard toiled for the Maryland men’s basketball team from 1974-77, during some of the team’s golden years under Lefty Driesell.

Sheppard also played on the United States men’s basketball team in the 1976 Olympics under legendary North Carolina coach Dean Smith as the Americans won the gold medal. Sheppard then went on to play two seasons in the NBA with the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons, and also played overseas for three years.

Nowadays, Sheppard remains involved in basketball in Prince George’s County. He’s been working for the school system for the past 17 years doing security work. However, Sheppard also coaches the Oxon Hill Middle School basketball team.

“It’s only 200 yards from the house,” Sheppard said with a laugh.

Sheppard is a native of New York whose high school team won the city championship two out of three years. He got picked as a high school All-American and New York City Player of the Year before coming to Maryland during some of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s glory seasons where there were so many dominant teams.

He’s stayed involved in basketball after he stopped playing overseas in Italy, Uruguay and Santa Domingo. He’s run camps for several summers, including one at Gwynn Park High School, and stayed involved in coaching, although he said it’s a bit of a different world today.

“The kids today don’t appreciate hard work,” Sheppard said. “It’s a different generation of kids. They don’t understand the work ethic that goes into being a player. All they see is the finished product.”

Sheppard became quite a finished product while at Maryland. He played 76 games and averaged 16 points-per-game. Before this season he was ranked as the program’s 16th all-time leading scorer. Overall, Sheppard finished with 1,219 points. His best year might have been his last, in 1976-77, and that came after one of his greatest experiences – playing in the 1976 Olympics.

The American team faced a tough situation in that year’s Olympics. In the previous Olympic Games, four years earlier in Munich, a controversial no-call and time restart at the end of the game allowed the Russians to beat the Americans and win the gold medal. The play was so frustrating that the Americans never did accept their silver medals.

In 1976, the United States wanted gold. Sheppard received a chance to try out for and then make the team. He said playing for Smith proved to be a great experience, even though Sheppard came off the bench.

“He was a heck of a coach,” Sheppard said. “A great coach, a great guy. Our offense was our defense. We all were playing tough defense; Dean stressed that.”

Sheppard said that marching into the stadium in Montreal during the opening ceremonies with uniforms and suits on was a true honor.

“Everybody’s in the stadium, and they’re cheering,” Sheppard said. “I was just amazed that a kid from the Bronx is here in the Olympic Games playing for the U.S.”

He’s 62 years old now but still loves to stay involved in basketball. That’s why Sheppard still coaches and runs camps. He grew up with basketball and will remain connected with it. He knows personally how much the game can mean to kids.

After all, he still shakes his head over not winning the high school title one more time in Brooklyn.

“We should have won it three times,” Sheppard said.