Melford Village project clears first Bowie City Council vote

At its Feb. 6 meeting, the Bowie City Council heard from representatives of St. Johns Properties about their plans for Melford Village, a 129-acre mixed-use site located where US 50/US 301 and Route 3 intersect, near Belair Drive. The proposal includes 293 townhomes, 1,000 market-rate apartment units, 500 senior apartments and 528,500 square feet of commercial and office space. Residents raised concerns about traffic impacts, as well as historical and infrastructure concerns, but in the end the city council voted 6-1 (with Michael Esteve the dissenter) to approve the preliminary plan of subdivision dividing the property into 50 parcels for development.

“This project is good for Bowie, in my opinion. In having conversations with environmentalists, it is imperative that we have fewer cars on the roads. It is imperative that we have communities where we can live, work and shop in one,” said Mayor Pro Tem Henri Gardner. “This is an example of where a community can thrive. And what better place to start than in Bowie?”

However, most of the residents’ concerns had to do with more cars on the roads: traffic impacts from the development. Many testified that this section of 301 is already overloaded with traffic, and the additional vehicles driving to and from Melford would make things worse. Additionally, its proximity to Belair Drive could bring more than 1,000 new daily trips along the residential road, they argued.

Robert Antonetti, Jr., counsel for St. Johns Properties, said the developer has already paid for improvements to roadways serving Melford and, in response to community concerns, is committing to adding an additional left turn lane from Harbor Way onto 301. He also said four traffic calming measures- three curb cuts and a center island- are planned for Belair Drive.

“When you slow traffic down, it reduces volumes because people don’t cut through local roads when it takes longer to get through it. And traffic calming is supposed to achieve that measure,” Antonetti said. “There will be a future stakeholders meeting to discuss those and to share that with the community.”

He said that would mitigate about 20 percent of the average daily trips generated by Melford Village.

However Esteve said he was not convinced the mitigation measures were sufficient.

“My concern does still stand about this additional traffic on Belair Drive, because depending on where you put traffic calming devices, all you may end up doing is pushing traffic onto Buckingham or Beaverdale or Beechtree or any of the other roads,” he said. “Our roads are ‘sub-optimal performers’ right now, and that’s what’s concerning me a little bit.”

Other concerns centered around the historic Melford House located within the larger Melford Village property. The home was constructed in the 1840s and has served as home for prominent local families. One resident was appointed to the U.S. Circuit Court by President Thomas Jefferson. Modern-day residents of Bowie say the historical aspects of the site need to be preserved from development.

“Simply put, the Preliminary Plan of Subdivision as submitted this evening is not sympathetic to the historic nature of this property,” said Fiona Moodie. “Judge Allen Bowie Duckett served the residents here, and it is time the community of Bowie remembers him and serves him appropriately.”

Mike Rosen, an architect with ESP Design, said the developers have met with architectural historians, who okayed the plan. The current plan also takes care to keep the most dense uses farther from the historic house, he said.

“The view sheds that occur from the Melford House down towards the water features to the east and also to the family cemetery to the northwest, those two views, as part of the plan, were always to be maintained,” Rosen said. “We moved some of the functional uses of the housing units so that surrounding the Melford House are more akin type of product. You now have townhouses as opposed to multi-family units.”

Although the preliminary plan of subdivision was approved by the city, it still must go before the county planning board, which has the final say. That hearing is set for March 2. Before construction can begin, a detailed site plan must be approved by the city and the county as well.

Antonetti said the earliest actual construction would likely begin is 18 – 24 months from now, and the entire project wouldn’t be realized for approximately 10 years.

Residents said they would prefer the city take its time as well as it evaluates the project.

“I don't think we need to rush into approving all of this stuff,” resident Danielle Smith said. “Let’s just take some time, because God knows we’re going to be living with the results for as long as we are still in Bowie.”