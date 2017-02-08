Hyattsville passes recommendations for W. Hyattsville development

HYATTSVILLE – The West Hyattsville Property Company is gearing up to start work on its West Hyattsville development, but the city has a few conditions it wants met before the shovels can break ground.

On Monday, at the Hyattsville City Council meeting, Assistant City Administrator Jim Chandler laid out the conditions the city has for the development dubbed Riverfront at West Hyattsville Metro.

Chandler said the list of 13 conditions was created through input from a previous council meeting and comments from the public.

“I think that the conditions and the statements and the concerns of the community have been actively reflected in what you see tonight,” Chandler said.

Many of the conditions for the project are in place to ensure the new development’s sustainability in the community. Those requests include complying with Pepco lighting standards so the community lighting is on the public system, insisting that all trees planted shall be native trees, calling for low maintenance bio-retention swales, and the inclusion of more public amenities such as a tot-lot while making those amenities comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Councilman Joseph Solomon, who represents the ward the development would be in, said he is thankful the city staff took into account the concerns of the public and residents who live in the area.

He particularly lauded the 12th condition that would require public roads adjacent to the development connect with the planned new roads. He said this would provide new and old residents alike ample space and routes to enter and exit the property without congestion or confusion.

“One of the things we’re going through right now is residents find it difficult to get out of small communities onto a busy street,” Solomon said. “So I think number 12 makes sense because it would allow residents to use Nicholson Street to get out onto Ager Road during these times.”

A large question at the head of this request is which roads in the Kirkwood Apartment complex are publically dedicated, meaning which roads are owned and maintained by the county, state or city.

Chandler said the city met with the county department of parks and planning that morning to go over the details of the roads.

“We did confirm that the right of way that extends Nicholson Street and Kirkland Place are publically dedicated. Lancer (Drive) is private and so the application could extend and make that connection as permitted through the right away, because it is public, without adversely affecting or building in conditions that couldn’t be achieved,” Chandler said.

Construction on the development is not expected for a while, but the development company is in the process of obtaining permits to begin the initial phases of construction. That includes tearing down an existing building as well as leveling the land and preparing it for construction.

The new community will feature 183 townhomes, 300 apartment homes and 9,000 square feet of retail space. The development will also feature 4.5 acres of public parkland, which will include an amphitheater and connections to the Northwest Branch Trail system.

Gilbane Development Company, whose leader is the project manager for the West Hyattsville Property Company, said townhome sales are anticipated by the end of 2017.

Despite a list of 13 conditions, Chandler said he doesn’t anticipate any challenges to the request, which was a concern of Councilman Thomas Wright. Chandler said, as far as he can tell, the management group already intends to include many of the requests in the full proposal.

“Either their proposal reflects many of these already or it is their intention to carry forward some of these as this progresses,” Chandler said. “Nothing seems to be outrageous.”