Baker, senators propose county exec. appointment of liquor board

On Jan. 30, County Executive Rushern Baker, III announced he was requesting the county’s General Assembly delegation introduce legislation he and his team crafted to reform the Prince George’s County Board of License Commissioners, known as the liquor board, in the wake of FBI raids and federal bribery and conspiracy charges against liquor board members, staff and a former county and state elected official.

That same day, the Prince George’s County Senate delegation introduced its version of liquor board reform, called the Alcoholic Beverages Regulation Reform Act of 2017. Although different in details, both pieces of legislation would give the power to appoint liquor board commissioners to the county executive instead of the governor, who currently has that power.

“The legislation we are proposing creates much stronger oversight and accountability by shifting the appointment responsibility to the county,” Baker said. “By providing local control and accountability over this board, our residents and businesses can be better assured that any corruption, malfeasance or unethical behaviors will be quickly detected, investigated and corrected.”

Under Baker’s proposal, the five board members, as well as the director, would be appointed by the county executive and confirmed by the county council. The director would manage day-to-day operations of the board and be responsible for selecting inspectors, who would be hired through typical county hiring procedures (a competitive process) and must have public safety, law enforcement, legal or regulatory experience.

The proposal by the senators is similar. The county executive would appoint the five board members, with the Senate approving those appointments. It also specifies that at least one member of the board have public safety, regulatory or business experience, but adds that “the county executive shall consider the need for geographic, political, racial, ethnic, and gender diversity on the board” when making appointments.

Sen. Jim Rosapepe (D-21), chair of the county Senate delegation, said diversity is important for the board because Prince George’s is a diverse county. But he said the most important change is the professionalization of the liquor board.

“One of the most important provisions is bringing experience onto the board, because the thrust of our liquor board reform bill is integrity,” Rosapepe said. “Professionalization would mean real reform, beyond just the liquor board. Part of who we are as a county is we’re honest people and we want our agencies to reflect that.”

Thomas Himler, the county’s deputy chief administrative officer for administration, also said focusing on professionally-qualified nominees instead of political appointees would result in lasting reform.

“This is eliminating the last aspects of the patronage system,” he said. “What we would like to do is create a buffer and do the hiring through the normal process, where we post a job and people would apply, and the director of the agency would pick the inspector based on their resume.”

The change would also make the inspectors county employees bound by the county’s ethics code. Himler said that change could also result in the need for additional county spending. The current budget provides funding for liquor board inspectors, but not the executive director position.

“The only impact may be if the final law designates that we have a director or executive director position, because right now that’s not funded. That’s really the true impact,” Himler said.

If the General Assembly passes a version of reform prior to March 15, when Baker releases his fiscal year 2018 budget proposal, Himler said the costs could be built in, but if it passes later than that, the county council would need to amend the budget.

While the county executive’s bill downplays the role of the senate, Rosapepe said the delegation feels it is still important to stay involved to maintain checks and balances.

“It’s about the balance of power. We have had problems (in the county government) within the last decade, and we think it makes sense to have these checks and balances remain in place,” he said.

Rosapepe also added that the delegation is pleased with Baker’s efforts to improve ethics in county government since taking office.

There is also a third reform bill before the General Assembly, requested by Gov. Larry Hogan. That bill would retain the governor’s ability to make liquor board appointments based off of the names submitted by the county’s senators (as in the current process) but would require the senators to be public about those nominations and the nominees to submit to criminal background checks.

Rosapepe said the senators and Baker are “99 percent in agreement” in terms of what their proposed reforms would look like, but the governor’s proposal differs significantly. He said “the governor wants to keep this power.”

Amelia Chasse, deputy communications director for Hogan, said the governor is pleased to see the local officials putting their ideas forward.

“Our administration believes the governor’s bill is a better way to address this issue, but we’re pleased that Prince George's County is taking the situation seriously,” she said via email.

Himler said Baker believes his proposal is the best way to move forward.

“We are looking forward to having a dialogue with the senate and the governor. The county executive looks forward to going to Annapolis and explaining why his proposal will be the most effective,” Himler said.